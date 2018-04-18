Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole the mace

Home > Filla >

The hooligans are believe to be supporters of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who was suspended last week by the senate because the thugs went to the senate premises with him.

Some armed men invaded the National Assembly of Nigeria on Wednesday, April 18, disrupted proceedings of the house and stole the legislature’s symbol of authority, the Mace.

Ovie Omo-Agege is on suspension for ninety legislative days for opposing the electoral amendment bill laid before the house

The comments and conduct of the lawmaker were deem to be disrespectful to the legislature.

The hierarchy of the legislature has declared the mayhem at its plenary and the making away of the mace as treasonable and called on security forces to retrieve the mace and arrest the perpetrators and their mastermind for prosecution.

 

Below is the statement released by the senate spokesperson, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

*RESPONSE TO TODAY’S INCIDENT IN THE SENATE CHAMBER*

Today, some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.

This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such. All security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act.

This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action.

The Senate is now in an Executive session.

An updated statement will be released immediately after the closed door session.

*Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi*
*Senate Spokesperson*

