Home > Filla >

Baby delivered mid-flight between Paris and New York


Miracle Baby Nigerian baby delivered during flight from Paris to New York

The newborn now has a US passport as they had been flying over US airspace when he was born.

  • Published:
Mrs Toyin Ogundipe and her new born baby, Jake play

Mrs Toyin Ogundipe and her new born baby, Jake

(dailymail)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A medical doctor on his way back from his best friend's wedding has been instrumental in the delivery of a Nigerian baby on a flight from Paris to New York.

Daily Mail reports that 27-year-old, Dr Sij Hemal, who is a second-year urology resident at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, was reportedly awaiting a glass of champagne on an Air France flight from Paris to New York on December 17, 2017 when fellow passenger, Toyin Ogundipe, went into labor a week earlier than her due date.

ALSO READ: Woman in transit delivers baby on highway

Dr Sij Hemal, Mrs Toyin Ogundipe and baby Jake play

Dr Sij Hemal, Mrs Toyin Ogundipe and baby Jake

(dailymail)

 

The flight was reportedly four hours from their destination and also two hours away from a safe emergency landing when a request for medical help from a flight attendant came over the speakers.

After indicating that he was a doctor, Dr Sij was appraised of the situation and immediately began to prepare for the delivery of the baby half-way through the eight-hour flight.

In the course of his preparations, he found out that the person seated next to him was Dr Stefanie Ortolan, a paediatrician from France.

The doctors were led to where Ogundipe lay, complaining of chest pains and dizziness.

Jake Ogundipe play

Jake Ogundipe

(dailymail)

 

Dr Sij initially thought that kidney stones could be the culprit until the new mum revealed to him that she was 39 weeks pregnant.

"She was covered with a blanket so I couldn't see that she was pregnant, but the pain she was describing sounded like contractions," Dr Hemal said.

Making use of the Air France flight's medical supplies to monitor vitals and contractions, Dr Sij helped the woman safely deliver her son after 30 minutes.

Dr Sij used a shoestring to tie and cut the umbilical cord for the baby boy named Jake.

The newborn now has a US passport as they had been flying over US airspace when he was born. Mrs Ogundipe is a Nigerian and a banker but is based in the UK.

Dr Sij Hemal play

Dr Sij Hemal

(dailymail)

 

ALSO READ: Baby born aboard flight gets free flights for life

While speaking to Daily Mail Online, Dr Hemal said he was just glad everything went smoothly.

He revealed that his biggest fear had been that the mother could die from bleeding or shock after birth. However, he insists it all went as well as it could have gone.

Dr Sij was quick to note that was relieved it all happened before he had any champagne.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Devil Is A Liar: Headmaster impregnates daughter, drinks rat poison but survives Devil Is A Liar Headmaster impregnates daughter, drinks rat poison but survives
Alert: Man arrested with fake monies, heavily equipped printing press found in his home Alert Man arrested with fake monies, heavily equipped printing press found in his home
Fear And Panic: Hospital closed down after visitor was seen holding umbrella that looked like gun Fear And Panic Hospital closed down after visitor was seen holding umbrella that looked like gun
Interesting: Woman goes to hospital after night club assault only to identify the doctor as the attacker Interesting Woman goes to hospital after night club assault only to identify the doctor as the attacker
Rahma Haruna: Remember the little girl who lived in a bowl? Rahma Haruna Remember the little girl who lived in a bowl?
Disturbing Public Peace: Love rivals fined GH¢120 for fighting over woman Disturbing Public Peace Love rivals fined GH¢120 for fighting over woman

Recommended Videos

Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after proposing to her Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after proposing to her
Alcohol addict reveals he used to drink a crate of alcohol a day Alcohol addict reveals he used to drink a crate of alcohol a day
I became a weed and cocaine addict from age 16- Young man confesses I became a weed and cocaine addict from age 16- Young man confesses



Top Articles

1 Sad Thunder strikes two young lovers to deathbullet
2 Served Him Right Man asked for sex from lady in exchange for job and...bullet
3 Transgender Meet Madina Broni the Ghanaian man who is now a womanbullet
4 Sugar Mummy Twitter user shares half-naked picture of sugar mummybullet
5 Ridiculous Sugar mummy beats up boyfriend after she caught him...bullet
6 Fast & Furious Flying car crashes into building but occupants...bullet
7 'Magun' Native doctor fails to separate married man who got...bullet
8 Trouble Police hunt for man who touched this woman’s...bullet
9 Tragic? Thief electrocuted as he tries to steal...bullet
10 Incest Father, brother in court over alleged rape of...bullet

Related Articles

Rahma Haruna Remember the little girl who lived in a bowl?
Wonders Shall Not Cease Nigerian impregnates lover, 'bribes' South African hubby with G-Wagon
Frustration Woman 'without vagina' considers killing herself
Video Female workers forced to slap each other as a condition to maintain their jobs
Mystery Baby born with two penises, one in front and another 'parasite' one at the back
Sad Moment Couple performs funeral for 14-month-old miscarried baby
Trotro Style Jubba flight picks extra passenger midair
Memory Lane These are top 5 weirdest stories published on Pulse in 2017
Negligence Security guard jailed 6 months for sleeping on duty
Shocking Prostitute returns to work 30 minutes after giving birth

Top Videos

1 Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after proposing...bullet
2 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
3 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
4 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her...bullet
5 Records World hairest girl resorts to shaving to please husbandbullet
6 I became a weed and cocaine addict from age 16- Young man...bullet
7 Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will...bullet
8 Fan Love Die hard SM fan shaves Shatta Wale's face in his...bullet
9 Alcohol addict reveals he used to drink a crate of...bullet
10 ??? Man caught after using his boss for money ritualsbullet

Filla

The UK just appointed a Minister for Loneliness
In UK Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of loneliness
Cruelty 3-week-old baby hospitalised after father slapped her for being a girl
Funke Dezern complained of being sexually by a former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University, who failed her in an Anatomy course because she refused to sleep with him.
Sexual Harassment OAU responds to complaint about sex-lover lecturer
Pathetic Decade old marriage dissolved because wife bathes only once a year