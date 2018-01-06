Home > Filla >

Badoo kingpin petitions Lagos commissioner of police


Badoo Alleged cult sponsor petitions Lagos commissioner of police for declaring him wanted

Abayomi Alaka through his counsel has initiated a case against the IGP and Imohimi at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi at a press briefing narrated how Badoo members operate.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi at a press briefing narrated how Badoo members operate.

Abayomi Alaka, the alleged sponsor of the Badoo cult has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi who had declared him wanted in connection with killings in Ikorodu.

He made this submission on Friday, January 5, 2018, through his counsel Babatunde Ojehomon, who wrote "the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Assembly and others," Punch News reports.

According to the lawyer, the police had infringed against his client's rights by sealing his properties and declaring him wanted.

Imohimi has “an axe to grind with him (Alaka),” he told Punch while speaking from his chambers located in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He added that his client has already initiated a case against Ibrahim Idris and Imohimi at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

“We affirm that originating processes in the matter have been served on the respondents since August 2017 and this case had come up for hearing once before a vacation judge and twice before Justice Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division.

“The respondents were not only absent on those occasions but have failed, neglected or refused to file any processes in response to our client’s case against them.

“It is shocking how the respondents have again come to the public declaring our client, who is an applicant before a superior court of record, wanted over the allegation of Badoo cult killings.

“Even though we are putting our papers together to seek a legal remedy against the unlawful sealing of our client’s property, we have resolved to exhaust all available administrative remedies in the light of the recent events that have concretised our suspicion that Imohimi has a personal axe to grind with our client,” the counsel said in a statement.

The status of the fight against Badoo

Police chief Edgal Imohimi recently led an assault team that succeeded in capturing a herbalist who prepares 'juju' for the Badoo cult.

While parading some suspects at the Lagos police headquarter located in Ikeja, the commander narrated how the cultists murder their victims in their homes.

Addressing newsmen while parading the terrorists on Thursday, January 4, 2018, the police chief mentioned that their leader identified as Omotayo Abamoyegun sprays  powder in the homes of the victims which ensures that they fall into a deep sleep before breaking their heads.

Their most recent outing which offered the police an opportunity to apprehend them however proved to be their last.

