Bank robbers get stuck in traffic

news

Some armed robbers had a bad day in Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on Tuesday, June 12 after the driver of their car used a wrong lane and collided with another car following a bank robbery.

The robbers, one of who is believed to be a security guard had robbed Abyssinia Bank of about 206,000 dollars and were escaping when they met the traffic jam, as they were hurrying to avoid arrest.

They had reportedly attempted to run away, but some of them were arrested by passersby who had initially suspected hit and run.

However, a peep into the car revealed bundles of suspicious money hidden in the car.

Director of communications for the Abyssinia Bank, Aschalew Tamiru confirmed the robbery at his outfit to the BBC.

READ MORE: Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police

Aschalew Tamiru is quoted as saying: ‘’My friends and I tried to follow them but the car couldn’t go beyond 50 meters due to the crash it suffered.

‘‘I saw them driving the car down the wrong lane. Because of the traffic jam, the driver jumped out of the car and started running. Another young man from the passenger seat followed the driver.

"Then the people around the area started shouting and tried to stop them but one of the guys was holding a knife."

The Addis Ababa police have also confirmed the arrest of the robbers. Spokesperson of the police, Fassika Fenta is reported to have said about 5m birr ($185,000; £136,000) was saved for the bank.

READ ALSO: Bank robber arrested after he was seen sharing his opinion in a TV interview

Reports say the security guard at the bank who is suspected to have conspired with the robbers to attack the bank was among two of the suspects who had initially escaped.

Local media in Ethiopia have reported that all the suspects were later arrested, including one who threatened passersby with knife.