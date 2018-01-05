Home > Filla >

Banker arraigned in court over child abuse


Good For You Banker detained over child abuse

Nwajagu who is a banker was reportedly arrested and arraigned in court for locking up a child who was brought to her to work as a housemaid.

  • Published:
Mrs Nkechinyere Nwajagu play

Mrs Nkechinyere Nwajagu

(instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos Police Command has arrested one Mrs Nkechinyere Nwajagu, on Friday, January 5, for child abuse.

Nwajagu who is a banker was reportedly arrested and arraigned in court for locking up a child who was brought to her to work as a housemaid.

ALSO READ: Pregnant mother of 4 in hot soup for torturing 10-yr-old maid

The child was allegedly brought to her by a woman she claims was her elder sister.

Instablog9ja reports that according to the police public relations officer, SP Chike Oti, the suspect reportedly locked up the child in a poorly ventilated apartment before leaving for work and would not release the child until she returned home at night at the close of work.

The police report read: "Nwajagu, from Ajali in Orumba LGA of Anambra state but residing at No.12 Baderin street, Mafoluku Oshodi, reported to the police last night at Makinde Police Station Oshodi from where she was taken to the Human Rights Section of Lagos State Command Ikeja."

ALSO READ: Nursing mother sets husband’s 10-yr-old nephew ablaze

Nwajagu will be prosecuted at the end of ongoing investigations into the case.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Love Knows No Bounds: Check out this lovely wedding photo of dwarf and bootylicious bride Love Knows No Bounds Check out this lovely wedding photo of dwarf and bootylicious bride
Tragedy: Man squeezes superglue into his eye mistaking it for eyedrops Tragedy Man squeezes superglue into his eye mistaking it for eyedrops
Bride Price: Broke Igbo woman laments about her tribe's expensive wedding demands Bride Price Broke Igbo woman laments about her tribe's expensive wedding demands
Heart Wrenching: Pregnant woman set ablaze by boyfriend gives birth prematurely Heart Wrenching Pregnant woman set ablaze by boyfriend gives birth prematurely
'Heartless': Doctors to be 'sanctioned' for cutting off baby’s head in mother’s womb 'Heartless' Doctors to be 'sanctioned' for cutting off baby’s head in mother’s womb
In New Juaben: Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die In New Juaben Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die

Recommended Videos

Rising 'Beef': Close down if you can’t stand competition - Edem to GTV Rising 'Beef' Close down if you can’t stand competition - Edem to GTV
Entrepreneurship: Actor John Dumelo reveals how his business failed in 2017 Entrepreneurship Actor John Dumelo reveals how his business failed in 2017
Beef buildup: "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep my job", Afia Schwarzeneger tells Berla Mundi Beef buildup "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep my job", Afia Schwarzeneger tells Berla Mundi



Top Articles

1 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes 'medicine' for a...bullet
2 Occultism Rapper threatens to commit suicide over death threats from...bullet
3 Scandal School principal caught watching porn and pleasuring himself...bullet
4 Rare World hairiest girl resorts to shaving to 'please husband'bullet
5 Digital Tracking Robbers' own phone betrays them by causing...bullet
6 Frustration Witch doctor commits suicide over decline in patronagebullet
7 Badoo Kingpin Alleged cult sponsor is ready to surrender to...bullet
8 Painful Death Newlywed Nigerian lady dies while delivering...bullet
9 Craze Mad rush for penis and vagina whitening, health...bullet
10 Badoo Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult...bullet

Related Articles

Child Marriage Woman known as the 'Marriage Terminator' is saving young girls in Malawi
Abomination! Pervert uncle rapes 3-yr-old niece
Vampires 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in Niger
Incest Argentine man jailed for raping daughter severally, fathering 8 children with victim
Mother Like This Court remands mother in prison for allegedly pouring hot water on son
Scum 70-yr-old ex-soldier rapes little girl who is now pregnant
School Discipline 'Teachers should continue flogging disobedient students', Pulse readers react
Sheer cruelty Woman inserts hot knife and pepper in the vagina of 5-year-old babysitter

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to...bullet
2 Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018bullet
3 Entrepreneurship Actor John Dumelo reveals how his business failed...bullet
4 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
5 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
6 Beef Yvonne Nelson lit up twitter with claims of Berla Mundi...bullet
7 Beef buildup "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep...bullet
8 Counselor Lutterodt Removing your wife’s bra with two...bullet
9 Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from...bullet
10 ??? Man caught after using his boss for money ritualsbullet

Filla

Delicate This woman carries her heart on her back to keep her alive
Sacrilege “I don’t know what came over me,” father pleads guilty to having sex with 3 daughters
Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi at a press briefing narrated how Badoo members operate.
Badoo Cult hypnotize victims before smashing their heads with grinding stone - Lagos Police Commissioner
Chibuzor Igwe was tricked into joining the Badoo cult group.
Badoo 18-yr-old teenager narrates how he was lured into joining cult