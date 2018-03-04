Banku and okro soup kill four people in the Volta Region

news

Reports indicate that some four persons have died at Akakpokope, a village in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region after consuming popular delicacy, banku and okro soup.

According to the report, the victims are believed to belong to two separate families who coincidentally seemed to have eaten the same meal.

The deceased persons are Peace Akapko, 35; Elias Akakpo, 14; Comfort Aryee, 40 and Patience Kwaovi, 10.

According to some residents who spoke to Joy FM, the deceased persons had complained of stomach upset after consuming the meal.

“The thing happened on Thursday, but at dawn on, Friday they were all brought to the district hospital in Sogakope. Doctors attended to them but unfortunately, this morning four of them have passed away,” the man said.

He also disclosed that the first family of five purchased the dough used in the preparation of their meal from the second family who owned a corn mill shop.

Residents in the community who have gathered at the homes of the deceased persons are shocked at the development.

The District Chief Executive Officer of the town says this is not the first time an incident of such nature has occurred in the community.

“This case is not happening only today, for some years now, this is the third time this is happening…and we can’t wait for the fourth time.

“So as chairman of the DISEC we will be convening an emergency meeting on Monday for us to take drastic action on the situation. We cannot allow this to continue,” he added.