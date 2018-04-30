Home > Filla >

37-year-old Ali Demirkaya, a.k.a. ‘Amigo Ali’ was banned in 2017 following a stadium incident in in 2015.

A Turkish man has shown his unflinching support for his local football club this weekend after he rented a crane to lift him above the stadium in order to watch the club’s game because his one-year ban had not elapsed.

However, ‘Amigo Ali’ has since resolved to find every possible means to be present and participate in the fun whenever his favourite club, Denizlispor is playing.

According to odditycentral.com, Ali Demirkaya rented the crane, sat in the man-basket and made the operator lift him above the stadium where he watched the game until police disrupted by asking the crane operator to lower him.

The news website further reported that ‘Amigo Ali’ did the same thing in February and was equally disrupted by the police because he drew more attention from the game to himself.

 

The man is reportedly contemplating renting a balloon or a paraglider next time in order to avoid being disrupted by the police.

