A Nigerian lady, Patience Usoh, went bald for her wedding to her husband, Edidiong Uyire, yesterday, in Ikot Etor, Akwa Ibom state, and she looked lovely.

The beautiful ‘Sakora’ bride got married to her lovely longtime man on Saturday.

The traditional marriage ceremony took place on Thursday 18/01/2018, while the church wedding was held on Saturday 20/01/2018 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital.

Many Congratulation messages were received by the lady and her husband for such an amazing wedding ceremony.