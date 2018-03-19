news

Owners of a popular Beer bar in Bruges, Belgium have been compelled to install anti-theft alarms on the bar’s glasses to stop patrons of their services from stealing them.

Apparently, patrons are attracted to the designs of the glasses and as and when some of them finish drinking the beer, they take the glasses along as souvenirs, and it has been taking a toll on the finances of the bar.

To stop the trend and save the business from making losses as a result of buying new glasses to replace the stolen ones, owner, Philip Maes thought it wise to fix alarms at the bottom of each glass in addition to a scanner at the entrance, all of which cost $5,000.

The scanner at the entrance is meant to trigger the alarm attached to the glasses when anyone attempts to carry them away.

Het Nieuwsblad Newspaper quoted Philip Maes as saying: “Every year we lose at least 4,000 glasses. The tourists in particular like to walk away with them. They just take it with them without too much embarrassment.

“In hotels people steal towels, in restaurants salt shakers and in a beer bar they steal glasses. For some reason, some customers think that when they pay for something to drink, they get the glass as a gift.”