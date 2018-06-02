Home > Filla >

Boy sells his brother to ritualist to pay bride price


In Nigeria Boy sells his brother to ritualist to pay bride price

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by the Niger state police command for allegedly selling his 6-year-old brother to a ritual killer

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by the Niger state police command for allegedly selling his 6-year-old brother to a ritual killer for N20,000.

Aliyu Basala Yakutchi confessed to having sold his younger brother, Yamusa Ibrahim Yakutchi, to 30-year-old Legbo in order to raise money to pay his wife’s bride price, New Telegraph reports. Legbo is currently at large, according to police.

Aliyu, who claimed to be the third of his mother’s six children, said that he sold his brother on credit. Unaware of the gravity of his offense, he pleaded with the police to release him unconditionally so that he could go and tend to his farm.

He said:

'I decided to sell my younger brother for N20,000 on credit so that I can raise money to pay for the bride price of my 14-year-old lover.

I took my younger brother, Yamusa, to Malam Legbo for money rituals because he promised to pay me N20,000 if he succeeded in using him for money rituals. I wanted to use the money to finance my marriage to Fatimah.

Our father is dead, but our mother is still alive, her name is Hajiya Yakure. Prior to my arrest by the police, I had not been paid by Legbo. The money might not even be enough for my marriage requirements.

Asked the whereabouts of Legbo, Aliyu said:

“I think he ran away with my brother when he got the information that the police were looking for him. I blame the devil for pushing me into hatching this evil plan against my brother. I don’t even know where Legbo has taken my brother to”.

 

Source: Lindaikeji 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Nigeria: Man gets five strokes of cane for divorcing wife In Nigeria Man gets five strokes of cane for divorcing wife
Danger! Oil tanker vessel splits into two at Tema Port Danger! Oil tanker vessel splits into two at Tema Port
Felix Ayenkoligo: Trader in court for biting colleague’s ear Felix Ayenkoligo Trader in court for biting colleague’s ear
Video: Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehicle Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehicle
Bombshell: Anas took $50,000 bribe to drop an exposé on me - Tamale chief Bombshell Anas took $50,000 bribe to drop an exposé on me - Tamale chief
A Word To The Wise... “A lady I met on Facebook gave me HIV” – Man expresses regret A Word To The Wise... “A lady I met on Facebook gave me HIV” – Man expresses regret

Recommended Videos

Video: Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehicle Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehicle
Entertainment Filla: Patapaa is mine and mine alone - Xandy Kamel Entertainment Filla Patapaa is mine and mine alone - Xandy Kamel
Pulse Filla: Father defiles all four of his daughters Pulse Filla Father defiles all four of his daughters



Top Articles

1 Deliverance Pastor gives desperate woman 48 strokes of cane to make her...bullet
2 Unimaginable! Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her awaybullet
3 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014...bullet
4 Sigh Of Relief! Woman, 23, born without a vagina has one made out...bullet
5 Disrespect! This is how guy saved fiancée’s phone number, she...bullet
6 Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating...bullet
7 Passenger’s bad body odour makes others vomit and faint,...bullet
8 Unimaginable! Prostitute turned pastor reveals: “I...bullet
9 Stroke And Cancer Health minister bans doggy sex style,...bullet
10 What A Pity! Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his vehiclebullet
2 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
3 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
4 Amazing Pastor demands 100 acres of land from woman to pray for...bullet
5 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
6 Really? Help me procure my 4 private jet – Preacher begs followersbullet
7 Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bushbullet
8 Sad Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in...bullet
9 Unbelievable This video shows it's not only Ghanaian...bullet
10 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen...bullet

Filla

Help me procure my 4 private jet – Preacher begs followers.
Video Help me procure my 4th private jet – Preacher begs followers
Pastor demands 100 acres of land from woman to pray for her sick son
Video Pastor demands 100 acres of land from poor woman to pray for her sick son
Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated
Devil Is Suffering! Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated
Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol
Protest? Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol