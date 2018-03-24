news

A young boy identified only as, Zubairu, has lost both his hands after he was allegedly beaten by his teacher in the Kagarawal area of Gombe State.

According to the reports, the Islamic scholar, one Sirajo, flogged Zubairu and brutalised his hands with a knife for an undisclosed offence.

Following the abuse, the victim's wounds only worsened , causing both of his hands, just above his wrist, to rot.

Progress Radio reports that Zubairu's hands had to be amputated at the Federal Medical Centre, Gombe.

The fate of the teacher was not revealed as at the time of this report.

Child Abuse

It is sad to say that Zubairu's case is far too common. In September 2017, there was a report of a nursing mother who set her husband's 10-year-old nephew on fire .

The Lagos State Police Command arrested the 36-year-old nursing mother, Gift Igwe, for setting the young boy on fire at their home on Adenugba Street, Agunfoye, Ikorodu.

Punch reported that Igwe was angry that the victim identified as Chimobi, had misplaced his trousers and could not produce it when his aunt demanded them and out of anger, she brutalized him, poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze.

The young boy who was taken into protective custody by the Lagos State Government, according to neighbours, was a victim of serial abuse by Igwe who maltreated him at the slightest provocation .

It was gathered that the Ishielu, Ebonyi State-born indigene, was arrested after residents of the community reported her to the police when they heard the cries of the victim and managed to put out the fire during which he reportedly passed out.

Chimobi was subsequently rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital, Ikorodu, while police from the Igbogbo division were said to have arrested the suspect.

A source said that the child was brought to Lagos in 2016 by the uncle to start living with his family but all through his stay, his aunt never saw anything good in him and brutalized him at will.

A police source said that the matter came to a head when Igwe set the boy on fire on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

The victim who spoke with Punch correspondent on his hospital bed, said he was in a primary school in their hometown before he was brought to Lagos from Ebonyi.

The State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole who confirmed the incident, said that Igwe had been granted bail because of her child, saying she was mandated to be reporting at the police station daily.

ASP Famous-Cole, however, said she would be charged to court as soon as the police conclude investigations into the matter while the husband will also be prosecuted.

Thankfully, the government is beginning to realise the menace that is child abuse has has proven zero tolerance for the evil act in recent times.