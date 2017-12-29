Home > Filla >

Buhari joins list of African leaders with exuberant children


Yusuf Buhari President Buhari's son puts him on list of African leaders with exuberant children

Zimbabwe's Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe is a prominent controversial figure due to his exuberant character.

President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf was involved in an accident on Boxing Day, December 26, 2017, at the Gwarimpa district of the Federal Capital Territory. He was reportedly racing at top speed against a friend on a power bike causing him to crash and sustain a head injury.

Very tough discomfort if you are the offspring of the President of Nigeria, a status that offers access to state luxury and privileges. No one can afford to ride a power bike if they are poor right? This is because one has to be in a certain state of mind to desire it - rich!

Buhari's son, Yusuf, suffers head injury in bike accident play Buhari joins list of African leaders with exuberant children (Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

 

For Yusuf, this ruins his long streak of maintaining a quiet life as the son of the most powerful man in the entire country. Credit to him for living up to the conservative personality that defines his father, does anyone remember the "I belong to everybody, and I belong to nobody" speech?

ALSO READ: President’s daughter, Zahra speaks on her brother’s accident

Buhari who has had a year of medical issues himself becomes one of the African presidents who had trouble due to the behaviour of their children.

Denis Sassou Nguesso, the president of the Republic of the Congo became a subject of scandal after a sex tape of his daughter, Claudia Sassou emerged on the internet.

As Newsdze Zimbabwe reports, a boyfriend of the latter had threatened to release the clip if she does not make a payment of $50,000 to him. Claudia however called his bluff which resulted in huge consequences.

Claudia Sassou Nguesso. play Congo's president rocked by scandal following viral sex tape of daughter (Twitter)

 

The video showed the 50-year-old woman unclad while engaging in a sexual intercourse with the blackmailer who was anonymous throughout the scene. She appeared to have given consent to the philanderer to carry on with the recording based on eye contact.

This is not a new thrill for the first daughter who has had her name mentioned in an earlier scandalous affair. Claudia, an adviser to her father on communication was involved in corruption allegations concerning the purchase of a mansion valued at a sum of $3.4 million in France.

An Instagram post of Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, the son of ousted President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe. play An Instagram post of Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, the son of ousted President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe. (Instagram)

Though not particularly related to scandal, only a lack of shame. Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, the son of ousted President Robert Mugabe stirred negative reactions when he posted a sad face on Facebook when his father was removed from power. Other users criticized him for not seeing anything wrong with the long rein as well as his excessive playboy lifestyle.

Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe caused outrage over his sadness concerning an end to his father's reign as president. play Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe causes outrage over his sadness concerning an end to his father's reign as president. (Facebook)

He "regularly hits the African headlines as one of the continent's most outrageous spenders," the Daily Mail UK described him in a report. He once wrote on his Instagram, "$60,000 on the wrist when your daddy run the whole country ya know."

His character has a bearing of someone who associates his position as an opportunity to tour the world as opposed to helping build it.

Yusuf Buhari was involved in a bike accident play Yusuf Buhari was involved in a bike accident (facebook)

ALSO READ: All you need to know about accident involving president's son

It is great to learn that Yusuf Buhari is doing better and recovering well following an announcement by his sister, but if he wants to do better than Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe and help the cause for nationwide development, he should stay away from riding  a power bike at top speed and injurying himself.

He is only allowed to do this if the campaign is a potential F1 sponsored "Safer Security for Children in Gwoza".

Yusuf's injury is a fall for the Nigerian youths in influential positions. They should start seeing their position as an opportunity to drive a change that will allow for a widespread involvement of young people in government.

