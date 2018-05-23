Home > Filla >

Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle


In Jos Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle

The convict had pleaded guilty to a count charge of receiving stolen vehicle and begged for leniency.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle play

Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle

(Playbuzz)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Wednesday sentenced a 43-year-old car dealer, Obiora Ozani,  to six months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, however, gave the convict N10,000 option of fine.

The convict had pleaded guilty to a count charge of receiving stolen vehicle and begged for leniency.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Gukwat, told the court that the case was reported on Nov. 21, 2017 at the Jos Area Command Police Station by the complainant, Mgbechi Nkiruka, of University of Jos.

Gukwat told the court that during police investigation, it was discovered that the stolen car was registered in Enugu by the convict, who lives at No. 2, Hassan Lane, Enugu.

‘’The accused is the owner of Ozani Motors, he has being buying stolen vehicles from one Abdullahi Mohammed, who is currently in prison,’’ Gukwat said.

The offence contravened Section 317 of the Penal Code.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Betrayal: Police wife tells Soldier husband that 2 of his children are fathered by his boss Betrayal Police wife tells Soldier husband that 2 of his children are fathered by his boss
Home Issues: Parents sue 30-year-old son for refusing to move out Home Issues Parents sue 30-year-old son for refusing to move out
Confusion: “I slept with my fiancé’s best friend and he wants to marry me” - Lady Confusion “I slept with my fiancé’s best friend and he wants to marry me” - Lady
"Dehumanising"! “We are not giving away our daughter” – Woman's family rejects 100 cow dowry from SA President "Dehumanising"! “We are not giving away our daughter” – Woman's family rejects 100 cow dowry from SA President
Point Of Correction: “If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round in your life” - Bitter lady Point Of Correction “If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round in your life” - Bitter lady
Directive: RCCG members intending to marry must submit their genitals for premarital examination Directive RCCG members intending to marry must submit their genitals for premarital examination

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Moesha Buduong talks about her sponsor's wife Pulse Filla Moesha Buduong talks about her sponsor's wife
Entertainment Filla: Counselor Lutterodt tells artist not to accept Nayas' pregnancy Entertainment Filla Counselor Lutterodt tells artist not to accept Nayas' pregnancy
Entertainment Filla: Delay betrayed me - Kurl Songx Entertainment Filla Delay betrayed me - Kurl Songx



Top Articles

1 Embarrassing! Pastor flogged in public for impregnating 10-year-old girlbullet
2 Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster...bullet
3 "Dehumanising"! “We are not giving away our daughter” – Woman's...bullet
4 Amazing!!! Over 6 million Ghana Cedis found in disabled beggar’s...bullet
5 New IGP Police officers banned from putting hands in pockets or...bullet
6 Directive RCCG members intending to marry must submit their...bullet
7 Fraud Pastor jailed after he took money from people to make...bullet
8 Confusion “I slept with my fiancé’s best friend and he...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Royal Wedding Meet Bishop Michael Curry who officiated...bullet

Related Articles

In Abuja Nursing mother to spend 4 months in prison for stealing items worth N11,000

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
3 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
4 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
5 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
6 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag...bullet
7 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
8 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
9 Homosexuality Ghanaian lesbian says she sleeps with 10...bullet
10 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her...bullet

Filla

Nursing mother to spend 4 months in prison for stealing items worth N11,000
In Abuja Nursing mother to spend 4 months in prison for stealing items worth N11,000
2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery
In Lagos 2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery
Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape
In Jos Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape
In Kasoa ‘Okada’ thief jailed 15 years