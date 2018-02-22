Home > Filla >

Catholic Priest resigns from Priesthood and is set to marry


In Nigeria Popular Catholic Priest set to marry months after resigning from Priesthood

Fmr. Rev. Fr. Patrick Henry Edet, a popular Catholic priest and radio preacher, who resigned from the priesthood last year is set to wed.

Patrick, served as a Roman Catholic priest for 11 years. He announced yesterday that he will be tying the knot on Saturday, March 17. The identity of the lady has not been made known yet but he is set to reveal the details of the marriage next week. He made the announcement during his Grace Family Church service.

Samuel Abasiekong, a publisher and Secretary Uyo Division of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing: "Rev. Fr. Patrick Henry Edet, who resigned from Catholic Church about six months ago to get married on March 17, 2018."

While announcing his resignation last year, Edet stated: "From today henceforth, I cease to be a Catholic Priest, in my spirit and in my soul.”? I forgive those who will criticize me, I live for God. I seek freedom for my soul. As I leave, I leave smiling I am so happy that I am free."

