Church orders fertility test for potential couples


Church orders fertility test for potential couples

A memo from the Assistant General Overseer of the church based in Nigeria with branches across the world, explained that the move was as a result marital crisis resulting from undeclared genital status.

The Redeem Christian Church of God has ordered for fertility test to be carried out on all potential couples who want to get married in the church.

“The Mission Authority has observed the recurrence of cases of marital crises resulting from falsehood, especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital status,” the memo read.

“We have the directive of the General Overseer to instruct the entire Mission’s outpost that forthwith, pre-marital medical examination for intending couples should also include genital test.

“Further, Provinces are requested to register with particular (trusted) government approved hospital for the various pre-marital examinations for intending couples.

“Remain blessed in this season of songs and victory in Jesus’ name, amen.”

The church had previously asked potential couples to undergo medical examination without necessarily asking for fertility test.

