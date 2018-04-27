Confused athlete runs backwards with baton in a relay race

What intensified the hilarity of the scene was the fact that the coach who was manning the event equally got carried away and started speeding after the boy ostensibly to draw his attention
In a hilarious video making the rounds on social media, some youngsters are seen participating in a relay athletics competition, but one of the boys representing one of the teams run backwards with the baton, probably out of confusion.
What intensified the hilarity of the scene was the fact that the coach who was manning the event equally got carried away and started speeding after the boy ostensibly to draw his attention, but the boy’s pace was faster than his.
In a relay competition, four participants represent each team, and batons are passed on to each representative until the last representatives finish the race with them.
Though it is not clear where exactly the event took place, the video is really making waves on social media.