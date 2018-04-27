Confused athlete runs backwards with baton in a relay race

news

An athlete representing his team in a relay competition run backwards with the baton handed over to him instead of running forward to finish the race.

In a hilarious video making the rounds on social media, some youngsters are seen participating in a relay athletics competition, but one of the boys representing one of the teams run backwards with the baton, probably out of confusion.

What intensified the hilarity of the scene was the fact that the coach who was manning the event equally got carried away and started speeding after the boy ostensibly to draw his attention, but the boy’s pace was faster than his.

In a relay competition, four participants represent each team, and batons are passed on to each representative until the last representatives finish the race with them.

In this particular case, the third athlete representing the yellow team just thwarted the efforts of his fellow team members who had put their best feet forward with the baton before it got to him.

Though it is not clear where exactly the event took place, the video is really making waves on social media.