Court sentences mechanic to two years in jail


In The Bag Mechanic bags two years in jail for drug trafficking

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, found the accused guilty as charged and sentenced him to two years imprisonment beginning from the date of his arrest.

  • Published:
German doctor faces trial for having sex with patients play

Court gavel

(istock)
A 23-year-old man identified as Olasupo Fadare has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Federal High Court, Lagos State,  for drug trafficking.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fadare, who claimed to be a mechanic, was charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for trafficking Indian hemp.

ALSO READ: Motorcyclist tells court he is guilty of drug trafficking

The suspect was reportedly arraigned on January 29 and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, revealed the facts of the case to the court, led one witness in evidence and tendered some documents to support the case.

The documents included a written statement of the accused, a request for scientific aid form and a bulk of the exhibit.

The prosecution added that the convict was arrested on September 17, 2017, at Ajah, Lagos State with one kilogramme of the “narcotics’’.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 11 (C) of the NDLEA Act, Cap 30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The prosecutor urged the court to sentence the accused in accordance with section 356 (2) of the ACJA 2015 and based on evidence submitted.

Represented by Mrs H. Oguneye, Fadare begged the court to show him mercy as well as give him a second chance to change his ways.

Oguneye added that Fadare was prepared to become a better person in the society if given another chance.

ALSO READ: NDLEA arrests two drug mules in Abuja

In her judgment, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, found the accused guilty as charged and sentenced him to two years imprisonment beginning from the date of his arrest.

“The convict is hereby sentenced to two years imprisonment, to be calculated from the date of his arrest.

“The drug exhibit is to be returned to the NDLEA for destruction,” she ruled.

