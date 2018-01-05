Home > Filla >

Craze :  Mad rush for penis and vagina whitening, health authorities issue caution


Craze Mad rush for penis and vagina whitening, health authorities issue caution

Lelux Hospital has advertised its service in penis and vagina whitening, with details of the entire operation in picture and video forms showing before and after effect of the weird service.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mad rush for penis and vagina whitening in Thailand has got many social media users talking, with the health authorities of the Asian country warning against its future repercussions.

The BBC reported that Lelux Hospital has advertised its service in penis and vagina whitening, with details of the entire operation in picture and video forms showing before and after effect of the weird service.

READ MORE: This woman carries her heart on her back to keep her alive

Image result for vagina and penis whitening

One of the patients told the BBC that “I wanted to feel more confident in my swimming briefs”.

The marketing manager of Lelux Hospital, Popol Tansakul reportedly said “Patients started to ask about penis whitening, and so we started the treatment a month later.”

He explained that “They are popular among gay men and transvestites who take good care of their private parts. They want to look good in all areas.”

Some social media users have been expressing mixed feelings about the trend, with one jokingly suggesting that “It can be used as a torch light. Let it shine!”

The BBC reported another lady as saying she was “not that serious about the colour” but was in fact “more concerned about the size and the moves”.

The hospital reportedly uses lasers to break down melanin in the skin and it said between 20 and 30 people patronize its services on monthly basis.

READ ALSO: World hairiest girl resorts to shaving to 'please husband'

Thailand’s health ministry has however issued a caution that the ‘crazy’ trend could pose some serious side effects in future.

Dr Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn of the ministry said in a statement that “Penis laser whitening is not necessary, wastes money and may give more negative effects than positive ones,” adding that the result may be “nasty-looking spots” if a patient cease the treatment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

'Heartless': Doctors to be 'sanctioned' for cutting off baby’s head in mother’s womb 'Heartless' Doctors to be 'sanctioned' for cutting off baby’s head in mother’s womb
In New Juaben: Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die In New Juaben Sakawa boy reportedly given 14 days to kill sister or die
Delicate: This woman carries her heart on her back to keep her alive Delicate This woman carries her heart on her back to keep her alive
Rare: World hairiest girl resorts to shaving to 'please husband' Rare World hairiest girl resorts to shaving to 'please husband'
Painful Death: Newlywed Nigerian lady dies while delivering twins lost during child birth Painful Death Newlywed Nigerian lady dies while delivering twins lost during child birth
Sacrilege: “I don’t know what came over me,” father pleads guilty to having sex with 3 daughters Sacrilege “I don’t know what came over me,” father pleads guilty to having sex with 3 daughters

Recommended Videos

Rising 'Beef': Close down if you can’t stand competition - Edem to GTV Rising 'Beef' Close down if you can’t stand competition - Edem to GTV
Entrepreneurship: Actor John Dumelo reveals how his business failed in 2017 Entrepreneurship Actor John Dumelo reveals how his business failed in 2017
Beef buildup: "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep my job", Afia Schwarzeneger tells Berla Mundi Beef buildup "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep my job", Afia Schwarzeneger tells Berla Mundi



Top Articles

1 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes 'medicine' for a...bullet
2 Scandal School principal caught watching porn and pleasuring himself...bullet
3 Occultism Rapper threatens to commit suicide over death threats from...bullet
4 Badoo Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured...bullet
5 Badoo Kingpin Alleged cult sponsor is ready to surrender to...bullet
6 Frustration Witch doctor commits suicide over decline in patronagebullet
7 Rare World hairiest girl resorts to shaving to 'please husband'bullet
8 Digital Tracking Robbers' own phone betrays them by...bullet
9 Code Of Ethics Police officer loses job for eating kebab...bullet
10 Badoo 18-yr-old teenager narrates how he was lured...bullet

Related Articles

Rare World hairiest girl resorts to shaving to 'please husband'
Sacrilege “I don’t know what came over me,” father pleads guilty to having sex with 3 daughters
Digital Tracking Robbers' own phone betrays them by causing their arrest
Occultism Rapper threatens to commit suicide over death threats from Illuminati
Code Of Ethics Police officer loses job for eating kebab on duty while in branded uniform
Strange Passenger Flight cancelled after rat was spotted boarding the plane
Frustration Witch doctor commits suicide over decline in patronage
Forced Eviction Landlord pours buckets of human waste in houses to evict defiant tenants
Shocking Prostitute returns to work 30 minutes after giving birth

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to...bullet
2 Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018bullet
3 Entrepreneurship Actor John Dumelo reveals how his business failed...bullet
4 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
5 Beef Yvonne Nelson lit up twitter with claims of Berla Mundi...bullet
6 Beef buildup "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep my...bullet
7 Counselor Lutterodt Removing your wife’s bra with two hands...bullet
8 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
9 Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from...bullet
10 Video Female workers forced to slap each other as a...bullet

Filla

Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi at a press briefing narrated how Badoo members operate.
Badoo Cult hypnotize victims before smashing their heads with grinding stone - Lagos Police Commissioner
In a blue shirt is a man who reportedly attempted to rape his niece in Malaysia.
Abomination! Pervert uncle rapes 3-yr-old niece
The elephant was hit by a 240 volts of electricity.
Poor Animal Nursing elephant gets electrocuted and dies while searching for food
Theresa Kachindamoto is driving a change in her Monkey Bay community.
Child Marriage Woman known as the 'Marriage Terminator' is saving young girls in Malawi