Craze :  Mad rush for penis and vagina whitening, health authorities issue caution

Mad rush for penis and vagina whitening in Thailand has got many social media users talking, with the health authorities of the Asian country warning against its future repercussions.

The BBC reported that Lelux Hospital has advertised its service in penis and vagina whitening, with details of the entire operation in picture and video forms showing before and after effect of the weird service.

One of the patients told the BBC that “I wanted to feel more confident in my swimming briefs”.

The marketing manager of Lelux Hospital, Popol Tansakul reportedly said “Patients started to ask about penis whitening, and so we started the treatment a month later.”

He explained that “They are popular among gay men and transvestites who take good care of their private parts. They want to look good in all areas.”

Some social media users have been expressing mixed feelings about the trend, with one jokingly suggesting that “It can be used as a torch light. Let it shine!”

The BBC reported another lady as saying she was “not that serious about the colour” but was in fact “more concerned about the size and the moves”.

The hospital reportedly uses lasers to break down melanin in the skin and it said between 20 and 30 people patronize its services on monthly basis.

Thailand’s health ministry has however issued a caution that the ‘crazy’ trend could pose some serious side effects in future.

Dr Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn of the ministry said in a statement that “Penis laser whitening is not necessary, wastes money and may give more negative effects than positive ones,” adding that the result may be “nasty-looking spots” if a patient cease the treatment.