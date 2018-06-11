news

One of the suspects standing trial in Kenya’s KSh 9 billion scam has shocked the East African country after he revealed that the Chief investigating officer in charge of the case is his business partner.

The suspects are being tried after it was discovered that some top government officials had created ghost companies into whose accounts they made payments of huge sums of money belonging to the National Youth Service, in the name of supplying goods to the service.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Jeremiah Gichini Ngirita, the owner of Jerricathy Enterprises, one of the business entities implicated in the scam, claimed he and detective Mike Julius Kingoo did business together.

Jeremiah’s revelation was contained in an affidavit he filled against charges bothering on fraud the state has levelled against him and some members of his family.

In the affidavit, he said: "I wish to state that our company has been actively trading with the National Youth Service in partnership with Mike Julius Kingoo who is the chief investigating officer in the NYS case since 2014."

Reports say Jeremiah Gichini Ngirita and three of his relatives are among 50 other Kenyans who are facing trial for their alleged involvement in the multimillion fraud scandal, but he denied the charges, saying: "I paid detective Mike Julius Kingoo through my Co-operative Bank of Kenya account number 01100079507100.”

The suspect further alleged that he and the detective are no more in good terms and he had threatened to use his position to deal with his family.

"After our business and relationship went soar, Mike Julius Kingoo vowed to use his position to fight my family," Jeremiah Gichini Ngirita alleged.

He concluded his submission on a rather strong note, saying: "Our company Jerricathy Enterprises has been accused of defrauding the National Youth Service. I unequivocally deny and state that I am innocent of all charges."

Jeremiah Gichini Ngirita’s latest revelation about detective Mike Julius Kingoo has opened a new chapter for investigation and the trial process.

President Uhuru Kanyatta has vowed to deal ruthlessly with corruption perpetrators in Kenya, and has exhibited keen interest in this particular case.

It is not clear yet if the state will be interested in investigating its Chief Investigative Officer to ascertain his involvement in the entire scandal and whether he has some questions to answer.

Indeed, somebody must be watching every watchman.