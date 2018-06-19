news

Prison authorities in Kenya have mounted a search for two hardened prisoners who escaped custody of the Malindi GK Prison while they were on duty in a farm on Monday, June 18.

Deputy Regional Commander Jacob Mtevesi confirmed the prison break to the media, saying: “We received information from the prison head in Malindi that two prisoners had escaped mysteriously as they were taking their working duties in the farms.

“I am also shocked how the two managed to escape from the tight security that was guarding them in the daylight, it’s still not clear to me.”

The prison boss said his outfit is relying on collaboration from the public to rearrest the prisoners whose sentences are reported to have almost elapsed and were expected to be released soon.

Jacob Mtevesi said: “As we carry out our investigations, we want to call upon the public coming across this information to assist us with any information of the whereabouts of these two prisoners, they are a threat to the community.”

Meanwhile, as the prison authority makes efforts to trace the whereabouts of the two criminals, Tuko.co.ke claimed to have received a text message from them which sought to give explanation for their escape. They alleged that mistreatment at the hands of prison officers compelled them to run away.

The text reads: “Juzi kuna wenzetu waligoma wakenda kuwatoa nguo uchi wa mnyama wakawapiga sana baada ya kujua kua waliambia wanahabari,” (few days ago our colleagues went on strike, the (officers) went and undressed them and begun beating them after they discovered that information had already leaked to the media)"

The escaped prisoners have been identified as Jacob Tembo Deche from Kaloleni who was serving 15 years and Karisa Kahindi Katanan who was also serving a 10 year prison.

The Malindi GK Prison authority has vowed to take actions against any officer whose actions or inactions contributed to the prison break.