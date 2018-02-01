Home > Filla >

'David Ukesone restrained for being unruly,' - Emirates Airline


Emirates Airline 'David Ukesone restrained for being unruly,' airline says in a statement

The airline insisted that the passenger, David Ukesome was unruly to flight crew as well as other travellers.

  • Published:
The Nigerian grandfather claims he was punched and had his mouth taped shut on a flight to Chicago for seating in the wrong seat. play

The Nigerian grandfather claims he was punched and had his mouth taped shut on a flight to Chicago for seating in the wrong seat.

(ABC News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The management of Emirate Airline have released a statement concerning the alleged assault on a Nigerian man, David Ukesone, who claimed to been manhandled by flight agents.

71-year-old Ukesone who was on the flight EK235 from Dubai to Chicago travelled on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

According to reports, the flight crew abused him for sitting in the wrong seat.

ALSO READ: This 71-year-old Nigerian man claims he was beaten by Emirates airline crew

ABC News stated in a report that he was confused but Emirate Airline has a different understanding.

David Ukesone was on board a flight EK235 from Dubai to Chicago when he was allegedly assaulted. play

David Ukesone was on board a flight EK235 from Dubai to Chicago when he was allegedly assaulted.

(ABC)

 

"Emirates can confirm that Mr Ukesone was a passenger on flight EK235 from Dubai to Chicago on 23 January, and that he had to be restrained by cabin crew due to unruly behaviour during the flight.

"Despite the best efforts of our crew to intervene and reason with him, Mr Ukesone repeatedly disturbed other passengers, refused to remain in his assigned seat, and forced his way into another cabin class.

"He also assaulted crew and bit another passenger. As a consequence he was restrained by our crew. Our cabin crew are highly trained to ensure the safety and security of our passengers, and constantly monitored Mr. Ukesone’s welfare throughout the flight.

"The safety and security of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised.

 “Upon arrival at the airport, the passenger was handed over to the authorities in Chicago. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the other passengers on the flight for their understanding, in particular the individuals who had assisted our crew during the flight,” a statement reads.

Ukesone earlier mentioned that a member of the flight crew hit him in the face, leaving a welt in place of the blow. He also sustained injuries on his wrists and ankles from being forced to move and change seats.

ALSO READ: Indian man dips hand in female passenger's underpants during flight

 

After the spat, the alleged victim mentioned that he was left to ride out the rest of the trip without water or food or any form of refreshment.

He was supposedly on the Emirates flight to reunite with his family, after his wife had left 4 months prior while he fought to get a Visa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Small Boy Danger: Landlord catches class 6 pupil tenant having intimate sex with his wife Small Boy Danger Landlord catches class 6 pupil tenant having intimate sex with his wife
Disaster! Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car Disaster! Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car
Too Much Money: South Africa pastor shows up for church service in Rolls Royce Too Much Money South Africa pastor shows up for church service in Rolls Royce
Miracle: Church building remains untouched after fire razed down a whole settlement of 14,000 people Miracle Church building remains untouched after fire razed down a whole settlement of 14,000 people
Video: Fake female herbalist arrested, she caused over 700 women's bellies permanently bloated Video Fake female herbalist arrested, she caused over 700 women's bellies permanently bloated
In Court: Wife seeks divorce over husband’s laziness and lack of love In Court Wife seeks divorce over husband’s laziness and lack of love

Recommended Videos

Video: Fake female herbalist makes women's bellies permanently bloated Video Fake female herbalist makes women's bellies permanently bloated
Video: Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant presidential lifestyle Video Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant presidential lifestyle
Investigative Video: Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for once-a-week sex Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for once-a-week sex



Top Articles

1 Incredible Bride shows regret at wedding, only the MC could make her happybullet
2 End Time? I suck women's breast and have marathon sex with them for...bullet
3 Kind Gesture Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumiabullet
4 Psycho! Sex-seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied...bullet
5 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free rent...bullet
6 Special Discovery Mothers are giving hungry babies Akpeteshie...bullet
7 Video Pregnant woman collapses in public after being slapped...bullet
8 Mass Dismissal 14 teachers sacked for having sex with pupilsbullet
9 Sex Doll Craze Car dealer divorces wife after tasting...bullet
10 Heartbreaking Distressed single mother is selling her...bullet

Related Articles

VietJet Air Air hostesses dressed in sexy bikinis are what airline describes as friendly staff
Aeroplane Konji Indian man dips hand in female passenger's underpants during flight
Miracle Baby Nigerian baby delivered during flight from Paris to New York
Double Blessing Facebook user celebrates birth of multiple twins delivered by sisters

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial...bullet
3 Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard father...bullet
4 Sugar mummy pays $ 800,000 dowry to boy's familybullet
5 Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by naval officerbullet
6 Agyin-Asare I smoked, womanized and aborted my child at age 14...bullet
7 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free...bullet
8 Shocking News Boy, 17, kills mother over missing memory cardbullet
9 Cool Innovation This Ghanaian built a water based...bullet
10 Interesting Video Raila Odinga sworn in as 'people's'...bullet

Filla

The number of Nigerian youths who explore fetish means in a bid to make money has reached an alarming rate.
Yahoo Plus Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta for money rituals
Video Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant presidential lifestyle
Record Keeping Arrested phone thief tattoos names of women he’s had sex with all over his body
Graphic Content
Racism? 3 Turkish nationals arraigned for murder of young Nigerian man