Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in state

The photo which was recently posted on Facebook by a Nigerian lady called Amanda Chisom is purported to have been shot in Ghana last year, but it is currently making waves on the internet in Nigeria.
The photo shows a woman obviously laid in state in a funeral setting, while holding a pestle in a manner that looked like she was indeed pounding either boiled cassava or yam in the mortar that was placed before her.
Amanda posted the photo with the caption:
“Dead Woman Made To ‘Pound Yam’ During Her Lying-In-State (Warning: Scary Photo)
“Shocking! Dead woman ‘pounds yam’ during her burial.
“It was indeed a shocking sight as the corpse of a dead woman was seen ‘pounding yam’ during her burial ceremony in Ghana.
“According to report gathered, the deceased was a food vendor in Ghana. During the lying-in-state of the deceased, her corpse was positioned where it looked like she was alive pounding yam.”