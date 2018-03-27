news

A veterinary officer from Queensland in Australia is trending online after he and his colleagues successfully conducted a surgical operation to remove a shoe from the stomach of a big python.

The video has been widely circulated on social media after Dr. Josh Llinas of Greencross Vets himself posted it on Facebook.

Dr. Josh Llinas told Courier-Mail newspaper after the surgery that: "A local snake catcher brought the snake into the clinic, so I don't know the ­details of the gentleman who brought it in. They knew it had eaten a slipper because they saw [the snake] in the room with one slipper missing."

When the snake was brought to his outfit, Dr. Josh Llinas said: "You could see the outline of some foreign material in the stomach."

After an X-ray showed that the snake had actually swallowed the shoe, he said "I decided it was one that was going to come out manually. Sometimes you can remove the foreign bodies by helping them after they've been relaxed ... by helping them move it up the digestive tract and out of the mouth,” but "This was just way too big and it wasn't going to come out.”

Dr. Josh Llinas said: "Care was taken to minimize the risk of spillage and contamination of the surgical field and new gloves and instruments were used for closure. There was no damage that I could see.”