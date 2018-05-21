Driver gets 4 years jail term

news

An Upper Area Court 3, Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Monday, sentenced a 35-year-old driver, Ahamed Talib to four years in prison for raping a nine-year-old girl.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, who passed the sentence without an option of fine, also ordered Talib to pay N1,300 to the minor for compensation and medical expenses.

Mohammed said that the sentence on the one-count charge of rape would serve as a deterrent to others, who might want to indulge in such act.

Earlier, the prosecutor, O.C Ocho, told the court that the case was reported in March 20 at the Bukuru Police Station by one Ahamad Isah, the victim’s grandfather.

Ocho said that the case was later transferred to the state CID.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused, a resident of Akwan Doki, Bukuru, lured the girl to his room with a pack of biscuits and N200.

Ocho said that the accused forcefully had a carnal knowledge of the girl, and in the process, she sustained injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, the accused pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for mercy.

According to Ocho, the offence contravenes Section 283 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.