Ebony’s black coffin was symbolic – says Ebony’s Father

news

The mysterious black coffin which was used to bury Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng affectionately called Ebony on Saturday, March 24, 2018 has instigated a lot of debates in town especially on social media.

While some ascribed spiritual connotations to the choice of colour for the coffin, the father of the late Ebony has finally come out to nullify perceptions. According to Mr. Opoku Kwarteng, the black coffin only signified the meaning of Ebony, which translates into English as ‘black’.

Therefore, the coffin used to bury Ebony was symbolic and has nothing to do with Illuminati or whatsoever interpretation given to the black coffin.

Mr. Opoku Kwarteng speaking to Kofi Adomah Nwanwani of Kofi TV fame added that Ebony was unique amongst his offsprings, therefore, he only wanted something different (the controversial black coffin) to fit the uniqueness of ‘Ohemaa’, as he prefers to call his daughter.

“As a matter of fact, I was looking for something unique for Ohemaa. The reason being that Nana Hemaa was unique. I haven’t seen her type before. I gave birth to the kid and from day one everything suggested to me that she was very special. So I had always wished for something special and unique for her. So when we got there and I saw that particular coffin I settled on it and the payment was done,” he told Kofi Adomah Nwanwani.

credit: ghpage