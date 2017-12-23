Ejaculating from your sleep is not actually 'juju'

news

Have you ever woken up from your night sleep and found that you had a sticky situation in your underpants due to ejaculating semen from your sleep? Do not worry, it is not necessarily 'juju' like most people will have submitted.

Part of the status of being an African comes along with embracing scary myths which may often associate nocturnal emission, a common thing with teenage boys to imply that one is being haunted by a diabolical force or a veiled matter.

Yes! You are a full grown adult, most likely over 35 years of age, but you are not excluded from the pool of people who can experience wet dreams while resting at night.

The period of puberty is often a time when the body experiences changes and begins to produce the male hormone testosterone. What this means is that you are able to secrete sperm which also implies that you are able to make a girl pregnant. As a result of this natural process, semen will be built up in one's body and one of the ways of decongesting yourself of it is through a wet dream which is inspired when one has had a sexual thought.

If you think your nocturnal emission is too frequent, it is still not a cause for alarm as the frequency varies in humans. One of the factors that determines this is by how much sexual activity a man engages in over a period of time.

If you haven't gotten laid in a while, you are likely to observe a lot of involuntary or unsolicited ejaculation while asleep compared to another who has sex at least twice a week.

"Wet dreams are a normal part of growing up. There's nothing you can do to control or stop wet dreams.

"Even if you have a lot of wet dreams it doesn't mean there's anything wrong with you. Some guys have wet dreams a few times a week. Others may only have a couple of wet dreams during their entire life.

"Once you start releasing sperm by masturbating or having sex with a partner, you may have fewer wet dreams," Web MD submitted in a report.

You can think of having wet dreams as what goes with the territory when you have reached maturity as a man or woman.

So consider a sexual health research first before thinking your reason for having a frequent semen release while taking a nap is as a result of one wicked aunt in your village. You are most likely barking up the wrong tree.