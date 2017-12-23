Home > Filla >

Ejaculating from your sleep is not actually 'juju'


Nocturnal Emission Ejaculating from your sleep is not actually 'juju'

Do not feel haunted if you are the type that has experienced multiple wet dreams. You are not alone.

  • Published:
Wet dreams can happen in both male and female. play

Wet dreams can happen in both male and female.

(Black Health Matters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Have you ever woken up from your night sleep and found that you had a sticky situation in your underpants due to ejaculating semen from your sleep? Do not worry, it is not necessarily 'juju' like most people will have submitted.

Part of the status of being an African comes along with embracing scary myths which may often associate nocturnal emission, a common thing with teenage boys to imply that one is being haunted by a diabolical force or a veiled matter.

Nocturnal emission is no reason to be alarmed. play Nocturnal emission is no reason to be alarmed. (Flickr)

 

Yes! You are a full grown adult, most likely over 35 years of age, but you are not excluded from the pool of people who can experience wet dreams while resting at night.

The period of puberty is often a time when the body experiences changes and begins to produce the male hormone testosterone. What this means is that you are able to secrete sperm which also implies that you are able to make a girl pregnant. As a result of this natural process, semen will be built up in one's body and one of the ways of decongesting yourself of it is through a wet dream which is inspired when one has had a sexual thought.

ALSO READ: 'Idris tried to kill me with juju'- Toyin Lawani

If you think your nocturnal emission is too frequent, it is still not a cause for alarm as the frequency varies in humans. One of the factors that determines this is by how much sexual activity a man engages in over a period of time.

Conducting a sexual health research can help you find out the case of your regular discharge. play Conducting a sexual health research can help you find out the case of your regular discharge. (Pinterest)

 

If you haven't gotten laid in a while, you are likely to observe a lot of involuntary or unsolicited ejaculation while asleep compared to another who has sex at least twice a week.

"Wet dreams are a normal part of growing up. There's nothing you can do to control or stop wet dreams.

"Even if you have a lot of wet dreams it doesn't mean there's anything wrong with you. Some guys have wet dreams a few times a week. Others may only have a couple of wet dreams during their entire life.

"Once you start releasing sperm by masturbating or having sex with a partner, you may have fewer wet dreams," Web MD submitted in a report.

Nocturnal emission can happen at any point in a man's life but is frequent among teenagers. play Nocturnal emission can happen at any point in a man's life but is frequent among teenagers. (Passnownow)

 

You can think of having wet dreams as what goes with the territory when you have reached maturity as a man or woman.

So consider a sexual health research first before thinking your reason for having a frequent semen release while taking a nap is as a result of one wicked aunt in your village. You are most likely barking up the wrong tree.

Do you think having regular wet dreams means one is under spiritual attack?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Sad: Police officer collapses in court during session Sad Police officer collapses in court during session
Horrific: Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter
Public Affection: Teenagers dismissed from school for hugging Public Affection Teenagers dismissed from school for hugging
Tipoff: Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being married to 50-year-old man Tipoff Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being married to 50-year-old man
Extraordinary Determination: Woman writes college exam while in labour Extraordinary Determination Woman writes college exam while in labour
3 Troubles 1 God: Man jailed for raping a teacher, getting her pregnant and infecting her with Chlamydia 3 Troubles 1 God Man jailed for raping a teacher, getting her pregnant and infecting her with Chlamydia

Recommended Videos

Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year old man Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year old man
Pulse Filla: Top 5 outdoor events of 2017 Pulse Filla Top 5 outdoor events of 2017
Pageantry: Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisers Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisers



Top Articles

1 Video I have taste for people like musician EL- Ghanaian gay confessesbullet
2 Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughterbullet
3 Tipoff Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being married to...bullet
4 Frustration Woman 'without vagina' considers killing herselfbullet
5 3 Troubles 1 God Man jailed for raping a teacher, getting her...bullet
6 No Divorce Pastor ties bride and groom with rope to 'keep them...bullet
7 Incredible Would you believe this baby is '24 years old'?bullet
8 Interesting Two preachers exchange blows, rip off each...bullet
9 Queen Farcardi Meet the lady who pays girls to have live...bullet
10 Extraordinary Determination Woman writes college exam...bullet

Related Articles

Afia Schwarzenegger Actress reveals how juju men offered her help to revenge on husband
Afro-pop Artiste Fancy Gadam denies using 'juju' to attract fans
Video Juju scandal rocks Africa U-20 Championship final
Sam Johnson Ex-Ghana defender- I tried using ‘juju’ to enhance my play

Top Videos

1 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
2 Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year...bullet
3 Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisersbullet
4 Counselor Lutterodt Removing your wife’s bra with two hands is a no nobullet
5 "I now pronounce you wife and wife" Two Ghanaian lesbians marry...bullet
6 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet
7 Single and searching? Naija man who sleeps on money says he...bullet
8 'One Corner' Patapaa involved in accident; knocks down two...bullet
9 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
10 Video Rev. Father resurrects a 3-week-old dead manbullet

Filla

Weird Police arrest and detain MPs for opposing a bill seeking to make Museveni rule Uganda for life
Animal Welfare RSPCA has initiated a search for owner of this dog for questioning
Thinking Outside The Box Two elderly men set to marry next year to avoid paying inheritance tax
Scarce 'Commodity' 'Poor' man marries 3 women at a time, two are blood sisters