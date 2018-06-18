Pulse.com.gh logo
“Every man is entailed to 10 women, better recognize and act right”


Reminder "Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better recognize and act right" – Lady advises women

She made the statement on social media as part of her fathers’ day message on Sunday.

  • Published:
“Every man is entailed to 10 women, recognize and act right” play
A fashionist and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani from Nigeria has sparked controversy on social media following her advice to fellow women to allow men to have as many women as they wish, saying “every man is entailed to 10 women”.

She made the statement on social media as part of her fathers’ day message on Sunday.

According to her, it is about time women understood that the role of men in their lives is nonnegotiable, so, they should just understand and let peace prevail in their homes for the sake of their innocent children.

Toyin Lawani said: “To fathers’ day. To all the idiot mums that think a mothers space can ever be replaced by a father’s space in their kids’ lives. Get this ehn?

“Every man is entailed to 10 women, recognize and act right” play

 

“You can never grow a dick, better believe and start acting right, even if the father of our kids are dead beats? Ehn? you have to make it work for the future, for the sake of the child who didn’t beg you to be born.

“Every man is entailed to 10 women, even pastors cheat. Our world is corrupt, just make it work, for your kids’ sake.

“Kids like this grow up hating their dads like me, God please help them lost souls.”

Some women will definitely disagree with her, but having bashed her fellow women, Toyin Lawani then proceeded to wish a happy fathers’ day to her ex fiancée, Lord Triggs.

“Every man is entailed to 10 women, recognize and act right” play

 

She said: “Happy fathers’ Day @lordtrigg even though you act immature cause you’re young, you gave me the greatest gift no human can and he’s @lordmaine2.

“I’m grateful for that forever, love wins always for the sake of our kid because I know how hard u try and I refuse because I’m capable.

“We love you and we wish you well on your new album.

“You think I’m stupid, but I will always make it work cause of my kid.

“I’m happy with my man, he’s happy with his girl but we share a bond and we must stand united for his sake and the future, his name is @lordmaine2 your future president.”

