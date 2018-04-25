news

A Ghanaian Facebook user called Clarence Clark has been making a good living but it's not through legal means according to another user of the platform Randy Sky Boateng.

His day to day activities involve making friends with strangers on the popular social media platform, manipulating them with sad stories and subsequently duping them of their hard earned monies.

Clark has come under attack after another Facebook user called Randy Sky Boateng launched his own private investigation and got to know of Clark's alleged fraudulent behaviours.

According to Randy, Clark cooks up stories to trick his victims into giving him money. He poses as an orphan in some instances to solicit for money. In other situations he claims his sister is either dead or in a coma, or his landlord is evicting him due to unpaid rent.

One user also shared his story of how Clark and his girlfriend (whose name and identity is unknown) allegedly duped him of $1,500.

He also uses his Facebook wall as a plea platform and publicly ask for money with his same old stories. He is also known have other Facebook profiles like "Kwaku Kwaku".

Below are some of the screen shots of some victims encounter with Clark.