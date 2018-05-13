Home > Filla >

Farmer to spend 17 years in jail for robbery


In Cape Coast Farmer to spend 17 years in jail for robbery

A farmer, accused of snatching a taxi from its driver at gun point has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in hard labour by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A farmer, accused of snatching a taxi from its driver at gun point has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in hard labour by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

Ransford Eghan had engaged the services of the victim to carry him in his cab from Mankessim to the Kotoka International Airport in Accra but ended up seizing and attempting to flee with the vehicle.

The incident happened on January 16, last year, at about 1030 hours and Eghan pleaded not guilty.

A State Attorney, Mrs. Bettey Dankwa Smith told the court, presided over by Mrs. Afia Nyarko Adu-Amankwah, that quick thinking by a young man, who had gone to draw water from a stream and chanced upon the robbery attack, thwarted his escape with the cab.

He called to alert private security guards at the Pozzolina Company Limited and together with the police, blocked the road to prevent him from running away with the vehicle.

The prosecution said Eghan had convinced the driver, John Amoah, to pick a lady at Gyankrom to join them to Accra, so he branched off the Cape Coast-Accra highway and after driving for about 10 minutes, he asked that the driver stopped so that he could ease himself in the bush.

In no time, he emerged from the bush, wearing dark spectacles, pulled a gun and threatened to shoot him dead if he did not surrender the ignition key and the money on him.

Fearing for his life, Amoah did as he was told and Eghan sat behind the steering wheel and sped off.

Unknown to him a young man from Gyankrom, Ebenezer Ansah, saw everything from a safe distance and used his phone to alert the private security guards, who also informed the police and a road block was hurriedly mounted.

Eghan on seeing the road block, pulled up, abandoned the taxi cab and fled into the bush but he was arrested with the assistance of the youth of Gyankrom.

The police seized from him, a locally manufactured pistol and a pair of handcuffs.

 

credit: GNA

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Heartless!!! Father brutally murders 6-month-old baby with pickaxe Heartless!!! Father brutally murders 6-month-old baby with pickaxe
False Prophecy: Chief banishes prophet after his prophecy failed to come to pass False Prophecy Chief banishes prophet after his prophecy failed to come to pass
Assault: Transgender prisoner raped by male inmates Assault Transgender prisoner raped by male inmates
Infidelity: Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager Infidelity Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager
Show Of Power: Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord Show Of Power Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord
Embarrassment!!! Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor jailed 18 months for fraud Embarrassment!!! Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor jailed 18 months for fraud

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: A woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men Pulse Filla A woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Entertainment Filla: Bill Asamoah is an 'under one minute' man - Xandy Kamel Entertainment Filla Bill Asamoah is an 'under one minute' man - Xandy Kamel
Pulse Filla: Wife beats up friend who has been secretly dating her husband Pulse Filla Wife beats up friend who has been secretly dating her husband



Top Articles

1 Infidelity Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank managerbullet
2 Embarrassment!!! Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor jailed 18...bullet
3 Heartless!!! Father brutally murders 6-month-old baby with pickaxebullet
4 Assault Transgender prisoner raped by male inmatesbullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Unimaginable Woman found guilty of having sex with 14-year-old...bullet
7 Video Woman arrested as she tried to kidnap boy from school...bullet
8 False Prophecy Chief banishes prophet after his prophecy...bullet
9 Show Of Power Tenants flogged by soldiers upon...bullet
10 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag...bullet

Top Videos

1 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
2 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s...bullet
3 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
4 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbersbullet
5 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
6 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a...bullet
7 Video Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive sonbullet
8 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag...bullet
9 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
10 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video...bullet

Filla

Woman banned from singing because she sounds like a “a drowning cat”
Court Order Woman banned from singing in her home because she sounds like a “a drowning cat”
Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife
Court Order Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife
Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend trip
Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend trip