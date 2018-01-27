Home > Filla >

Father brutally beats daughter for refusing him sex


According to reports, the little girl who hails from Okpe Isoko in Isoko north Local government area of Delta state was maltreated and assaulted by her father, John Okeregu, who allegedly attempted to rape her.

A Nigerian man has allegedly brutalized his own young daughter for refusing to have sex with him.

The girl was taken into custody of a good Samaritan as report has it that the king of the community is trying to cover up the case.

The local government chairman also sent the counselor representing the ward to meet with the little girl to help serve justice.

