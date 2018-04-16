news

A 3-year-old father from South Africa is in the grips of police after he heartlessly threw his one-year-old baby from the roof of a shack in Joe Slovo township in Kwadesi, Port Elizabeth in order to protest the demolition of his house.

The man’s house was among 90 others which were demolished on Thursday because they were built illegally.

The heart stopping incident happened when the South African Police Service and Metro Police got to the scene to supervise the demolition exercise and provide security for demolition team.

READ MORE: Man buys car for a 100 mile trip to avoid expensive train ticket

According to reports while the police tried to convince the man who had climbed the building to descend with the child to enable them start the demolition, he unexpectedly threw the baby and he himself jumped to a different direction.

Narrating the incident to the media, police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge is quoted as saying: “At about 10.40am, a 38-year-old man, climbed onto the roof of one of the structures and held his one year old girl in his hands. This he did to force the team not to demolish the structure.

“Due to the dangerous threat to the safety of the child, police set out a plan to rescue the girl and to arrest the male.

“It is shocking that a father would attempt to sacrifice his own child for the sake of delaying the demolishing of an illegal shack structure. He will be facing the full result of the Law against his actions.

“The 38-year-old father will be charged for attempted murder of his daughter. The case will be investigated by the Motherwell Cluster Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit.”

Fortunately, the police were smart enough to rescue the baby in the air and then arrested the father.