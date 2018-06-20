Pulse.com.gh logo
Crazy football fan squeezes female reporter's breast at world cup


A football fan vanished into thin air after squeezing the breast of female reporter, Julieth Gonzalez Theran who works for DW.

Julieth Gonzalez Theran a Columbian journalist with DW was sexually harassed while giving a live report.

(Latestly)
While covering the ongoing 2018 World Cup in Russia, a female reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran had her breast squeezed by a football fan who then disappears.

It all happened in a flash according to a report published by Deutsche Welle (DW) on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

 

Theran was reporting in Spanish for the German news outlet when the crazy soccer supporter grabbed breast and kissed her on live television.

"I had been at the scene for two hours to prepare for the broadcast and there had been no interruptions.

"When we went live, this fan took advantage of the situation. But afterwards, when I checked to see if he was still there, he was gone," says the reporter according to DW.

It was a sad event for Julieth Gonzalez Theran who had the support of Bibiana Steinhaus, Germany's first female Bundesliga referee.

She described what has been described as sexual harassment as unacceptable.

Julieth Gonzalez Theran received support from Bibiana Steinhaus, Germany's first female Bundesliga referee, who condemned the act.

(Terez Owens)

At the World Cup, it was disappointing start for the Super Eagles who lost their first game to Croatia.

Head coach Gernot Rohr received blame for playing his stars out of position.

