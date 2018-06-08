Football players must masturbate before games – Psychologist

news

Portuguese coach, Fernando Santos has been urged to allow players of the country’s team to masturbate during the upcoming world cup tournament, to enable them put up efficient performances on the pitch.

The controversial suggestion was made by Dr. Vera Ribeiro, wife of Portuguese goalkeeper, Rul Patricio who doubles as a psychologist with specialization in sexual matters.

Vera Ribeiro who has published a book titled “Manual of Seduction” in which she examines the love lives of footballers said the players will be able to overcome anxiety and stress if they masturbate on a regular basis.

Buttressing her point, the psychologist asserted “nothing positive comes from sexual abstinence”, saying it will only impede the performances of players who are far away from their families.

Speaking on a Portuguese TV programme to promote her book, Dr. Vera Ribeiro insisted: “The football player should not abstain from having sex before games, but we also know that in terms of routine they are not in contact with families either.

She added: “We cannot associate sports performance with the occurrence of sex.”

Dr. Vera Ribeiro’s suggestion may sound counterintuitive to some people who have argued over the years that sex before matches affect players’ performances negatively.