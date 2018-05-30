Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winner

Home > Filla >

The footballer tied the knot with Miss Nigeria 2014, Iheoma Nnadi, but rumours are rife that he went in for the new wife after dumping the 2013 winner, Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha.

Reports making the rounds in Nigerian media suggest that the country’s international footballer, Emmanuel Chinenye Emenike who got married to the winner of 2014 edition of miss Nigeria just last week had allegedly divorced the 2013 winner before going for her successor.

The claim was first made by Nigerian recording artist, singer and songwriter, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, better known by his stage name Reekado Banks.

He posted photos of the footballer and his newly wedded wife on microblogging site, Instagram saying: “This is Emmanuel Emenike. He divorced with Miss Nigeria 2013 and last week he married to Miss Nigeria 2014.”

Though Reekado Banks’ claim is not independently verifiable, he made it emphatically in a manner that suggests that he must have some facts to back the claim.

The allegation triggered mockery among Instagram users some of whom fear that same treatment may befall Iheoma Nnadi too.

One dearizonaofficial for instance said: “Miss Nigeria 2015 should start warming up for her own assurance.”

Adabbdiamond also said: @missnigeria2015 get ready ur God will remember you soon lol.”

Miss Nigeria 2014 should not sleep, she should remember that 2015 is there and like that....,” said dammokita

Royal_eyeness1 also said: "@reekadobanks baba d mata just b like wen person drop Samsung s8 for s9 noni.....upgrading no dey finish.”

Though the claim and the resultant mockery have gone viral, Emmanuel Chinenye Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi have not responded to them yet, neither has Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha

