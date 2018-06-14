news

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission is investigating an allegation that an Uber driver allegedly sacked two lesbian partners from his car prior to their destination because they kissed in his car on Saturday.

While the commission is at the fact finding mission, Uber has suspended Ahmad El Boutari with effect from Tuesday. The company has removed his access to its app.

According to reports, the driver told Alex Iovine and her girlfriend Emma Pichl:

“You can’t do this in the car, it’s disrespectful”, but one of them insisted: “Kissing is not illegal”

READ MORE: Woman confesses that “I have had sex with three of my Uber drivers”

Spokesperson of the Taxi and Limousine Commission, Allen Fromberg who expressed disgust at the incident said: “It’s 2018 in New York City, and this isn’t the way we live anymore.”

Alex Iovine Narrated their ordeal onboard the car, saying: “We would never try to upset someone in their own car”

“After we had peck-kissed, sitting on opposite sides of the back seat and not even touching, I saw him looking at me in the rearview mirror and was very angry.”

However, Ahmad El Boutari claimed aside the kissing, Alex Iovine and Emma Pichl played loud music in the car and put their feet in the seat.