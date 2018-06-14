Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

“Get out of my car”- Uber driver kicks out lesbian passengers


Video “Get out of my car”- Uber driver kicks out lesbian passengers for kissing

Uber has suspended the driver, Ahmad El Boutari with effect from Tuesday. The company has removed his access to its app, while the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission investigates the matter.

  • Published:
“Get out of my car”- Uber driver kicks out lesbian passengers play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission is investigating an allegation that an Uber driver allegedly sacked two lesbian partners from his car prior to their destination because they kissed in his car on Saturday.

While the commission is at the fact finding mission, Uber has suspended Ahmad El Boutari with effect from Tuesday. The company has removed his access to its app.

“Get out of my car”- Uber driver kicks out lesbian passengers play

 

According to reports, the driver told Alex Iovine and her girlfriend Emma Pichl:
“You can’t do this in the car, it’s disrespectful”, but one of them insisted: “Kissing is not illegal”

READ MORE: Woman confesses that “I have had sex with three of my Uber drivers”

Spokesperson of the Taxi and Limousine Commission, Allen Fromberg who expressed disgust at the incident said: “It’s 2018 in New York City, and this isn’t the way we live anymore.”

“Get out of my car”- Uber driver kicks out lesbian passengers play

 

Alex Iovine Narrated their ordeal onboard the car, saying: “We would never try to upset someone in their own car”

“After we had peck-kissed, sitting on opposite sides of the back seat and not even touching, I saw him looking at me in the rearview mirror and was very angry.”

However, Ahmad El Boutari claimed aside the kissing, Alex Iovine and Emma Pichl played loud music in the car and put their feet in the seat.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Disappointment: “Husband will be a big problem for you, in Jesus’ name” – Pastor curses lady Disappointment “Husband will be a big problem for you, in Jesus’ name” – Pastor curses lady
Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen
Unbelievable: Addicted man watches porn as pastor preaches Unbelievable Addicted man watches porn as pastor preaches
Celebrations: Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at the beach Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at the beach
Get Rich Quick: Pastor’s wife arrested for faking her kidnapping to take ransom from husband Get Rich Quick Pastor’s wife arrested for faking her kidnapping to take ransom from husband
Sacrilege! Chief beaten to death by angry subjects Sacrilege! Chief beaten to death by angry subjects

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims Pulse Filla President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims
Entertainment Filla: I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown Entertainment Filla I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown
The Cup Is Full: Married man and landlady get stuck during secret extramarital sex The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret extramarital sex



Top Articles

1 Video Married man gets stuck in landlady during secret sexbullet
2 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to...bullet
3 Video Romantic military man jumps from flying plane to propose to...bullet
4 Shame! Journalist beaten and disfigured after being caught...bullet
5 Betrayal Police wife tells Soldier husband that 2 of his...bullet
6 Unbelievable Addicted man watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
7 Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy...bullet
8 Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for...bullet
9 Prayer Is The Key Does prayer before sex help improve...bullet
10 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet

Related Articles

Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen
Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at the beach
Get Rich Quick Pastor’s wife arrested for faking her kidnapping to take ransom from husband
Sacrilege! Chief beaten to death by angry subjects
Shame! Journalist beaten and disfigured after being caught sleeping with football boss’s wife
Prayer Is The Key Does prayer before sex help improve performance in bed? – Intimacy expert explains
Fear And Panic Having sex in the bathroom brings about albino children - Spiritualist
Video Romantic military man jumps from flying plane to propose to fiancée
Video Married man gets stuck in landlady during secret sex
Unbelievable Addicted man watches porn as pastor preaches

Top Videos

1 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
2 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
3 Homosexuality Ghanaian lesbian says she sleeps with 10 women everydaybullet
4 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
5 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
6 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
7 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
8 Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps his...bullet
9 Blasphemy? God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me...bullet
10 Amazing Pastor demands 100 acres of land from woman to...bullet

Filla

Having sex in the bathroom brings about albino children - Spiritualist
Fear And Panic Having sex in the bathroom brings about albino children - Spiritualist
Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robber
'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robber
Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug
Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, 19 years of drug addiction-Former prostitute narrates
Rapist freed after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother