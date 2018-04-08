news

There was utter shock in Australia as Ghana’s Deaf and Dumb soccer team were seen clapping and dancing.

According to a report by Mynewsgh.com, the gesture by Ghana’s Deaf and Dumb soccer team completely shocked hosts Australia, who then reported the issue to the Ghana contingent.

The report claims that Atinka Sports journalist, Saddick Adams, popularly known as Sports Obama, is the man behind this revelation.

In 2009, the Australia team reportedly invited Ghana’s Deaf and Dumb soccer team for an international friendly.

However, the report said, the hosts were left in utter dismay after realizing that the Ghana team could actually hear and speak.

This was after the 339-member team from Ghana was caught singing and dancing to ‘jama’ songs in their team bus.

As a result, the Australians no longer trust in the genuineness of any team presented by Ghana, which explains the strict scrutinization of Team Ghana and the eventual deportation of some ‘fake” journalists at the 2018 Commonwealth games.

“The latest deportation of “fake journalists” may open wounds, and as expected, trigger serious governmental action in order to bring an end to the recurring problem”, Saddick Obama is quoted as saying.

Further investigations done by the GNA Sports revealed that as many as 25 hearing persons were sent to Australia to represent Ghana instead of the non-hearing persons of the Association.