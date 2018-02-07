Home > Filla >

Ghanaian young man arrested in the US for $250,000 fraud


Terry Frempong-Masson Ghanaian young man arrested in the US for $250,000 fraud

A 30-year-old Ghanaian living in Perth Amboy in New Jersey, United States has been arrested and charged for allegedly using fraudulent means to raise over $250,000 worth of film equipment from companies in Arizona, Georgia and Indiana, according to mycentraljersey.com.

The news portal reported Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey and Perth Amboy Police Chief Roman McKeon as having said that Terry Frempong-Masson has been slapped with charges of “one count of theft by deception, two counts of identity theft, one count of receiving stolen property, one count of money laundering, one count of conspiracy to commit theft by deception, and one count of criminal attempt to commit theft by deception”.

Reports say a comprehensive joint investigation by the Perth Amboy Police Department, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police Cyber Crimes Unit, Homeland Security Investigations-Newark, New Jersey Postal Service and the New York Police Department led to the arrest of the young Ghanaian on February 2.

Mycentraljersey.com further reported that investigations led by Perth Amboy Sgt. Mabner Terron and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Christopher Pennis revealed that Terry Frempong-Masson allegedly used false identities to place orders online for rental or purchase of film equipment from three film companies.

He reportedly placed orders for “$30,000 worth of film equipment with a film company based in Chesterfield, Indiana, and had the order shipped to his home in Perth Amboy's Harbortown housing complex.”

He also allegedly placed a $114,000 rental order with an Arizona-based film equipment company for delivery to his Perth Amboy home.

In an equally fraudulent fashion, Frempong-Masson is alleged to have travelled to Atlanta to take delivery of over $130,000 worth of rental equipment from another film company.

