Girl dies after prophetess sets her ablaze during WASSCE prayers


Girl dies after prophetess sets her ablaze during WASSCE prayers

The incident happened at Breman Assikuma in the Central Region when the mother of the girl took her to the said prophetess for prayers ahead of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A final year SHS student of the Gomoa Ahyiem Senior High School has tragically lost her life after she was strangely burnt by a prophetess during a prayer session.

According to a report by Accra-based Citi FM, the prophetess, identified as one Efua Eguawaa of the African Faith Church, saw her prayer session go completely wrong when the anointing oil’ smeared on the girl’s body caught fire.

The fire was borne after the ‘anointing oil’ came into contact with flames from a candle that the prophetess had lighted.

The deceased subsequently received severe burns on the face, which led to her being rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

However, she passed away on Wednesday after doctors failed in their quest to keep her alive.

Meanwhile, the prophetess involved in the issue is currently at large, according to the Police.

Explaining the incident, the Breman Asikuma District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Emmanuel Donkoh Baah, said the case occurred on April 1, but only came to their attention on April 5.

“She attended the prayer session with the parents and during the prayers, the prophetess administered some direction; smeared oil on the body, lit a candle and the candle burned the schoolgirl,” Supt. Baah narrated.

He added that investigations are currently ongoing concerning the case, whiles appealing to the public to help bring the prophetess to book.

