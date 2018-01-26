Home > Filla >

Girl found dead in septic tank was reportedly killed by father


Revealed Girl found dead in septic tank was reportedly killed by father

The deceased was killed by her father who reportedly felt embarrassed about her promiscuous lifestyle.

  • Published:
Chiburuoma Boms was reportedly killed by her father. play

Chiburuoma Boms was reportedly killed by her father.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A teenage girl, Chiburuoma Boms, who was found dead in a septic tank in Rivers State, was reportedly killed by her father.

A Facebook user, Babaduks Ons confirmed that the deceased was thrown into the sewage system due to anger concerning her promiscuous lifestyle, which led her to contract an illness that lasted for seven months prior to her death.

The death of Chiburuoma Boms was reportedly facilitated by her relation. play Girl found dead in septic tank was reportedly killed by father (Instagram)

 

It was also alleged that she was involved in incestual activities.

"Reports from her(The girl in the pic) Oro-Ibe family in Elekahia, Port-Harcourt, has it that her father in anger dragged, carried her from his house & threw her into the septic tank (soakaway), where she died.

"According to her dad, she brought shame and reproach to him, and his family and that he could not take it again.

Furthermore, he said she was unable to do anything by herself, including going to use the toilet, as a result of an illness which lasted for more than 7 months.

"The illness was believed to have been contracted through her promiscuity, including a committal of incest," a statement revealed.

The victim's corpse was discovered when state police visited her community on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

Six persons have been arrested in connection to the death of the teenager. play

Six persons have been arrested in connection to the death of the teenager.

(Instagram)

 

Police spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed that six persons have been arrested in connection to her death.

ALSO READ: Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State

He also revealed that the corpse of the deceased has been removed from the septic tank and deposited at a mortuary where an autopsy is expected to be carried out.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Sad News: 86-year-old woman dies after falling into church's toilet Sad News 86-year-old woman dies after falling into church's toilet
Poor Woman: Hypertensive mom slumps to death as FSARS operatives arrest son in illegal raid Poor Woman Hypertensive mom slumps to death as FSARS operatives arrest son in illegal raid
Sad: “Goodbye, Please forgive me” – girl kills herself after mistakenly sending cheating snapchat to boyfriend Sad “Goodbye, Please forgive me” – girl kills herself after mistakenly sending cheating snapchat to boyfriend
Mistake: 3 men admitted to cholera center after taking herbal aphrodisiac Mistake 3 men admitted to cholera center after taking herbal aphrodisiac
Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group
Bombshell: Chief releases the most scandalous sex video involving teachers of Ejisu S.H.S Bombshell Chief releases the most scandalous sex video involving teachers of Ejisu S.H.S

Recommended Videos

Shatta Wale: “I Made Shatta Wale Popular” – Prophet Badu Kobi Shatta Wale “I Made Shatta Wale Popular” – Prophet Badu Kobi
Nude On Social Media: Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial Celebs On Instagram Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial Celebs On Instagram
Social Media Bliss: 'I replied to a Facebook post and was married six days later' Social Media Bliss 'I replied to a Facebook post and was married six days later'



Top Articles

1 Point Of Correction Girl in sex video is 20, parents aware of her sexual...bullet
2 Cruelty! Pig farmer reveals how he killed 49 prostitutes, ground the...bullet
3 Wrong Message Pastor’s wife mistakenly post nudes to Church’s...bullet
4 Revealed All the facts relating to the leaked Eduman D/A School...bullet
5 Bombshell Chief releases the most scandalous sex video involving...bullet
6 Leaked Sex Tape Let it touch my heart, student tells...bullet
7 Viral Photos Meet the man who has a sex doll girlfriend...bullet
8 Revelation Sacked headmaster in leaked sex video was an...bullet
9 No Shame! Beer-loving prophet pictured kissing wife and...bullet
10 Sex Tape ‘Kitchen stool’ sex position legendary -...bullet

Related Articles

Wire Wire 'Yahoo boy' nabbed in bank while trying to withdraw £30,000
No Shame! Beer-loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid
Bonnie & Clyde Police on the trail of car snatching love birds
Evil Men Teenage girl reportedly strangled to death by relation found in septic tank
Thief! Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing (Video)
Double Blessing Facebook user celebrates birth of multiple twins delivered by sisters

Top Videos

1 Funny But Shocking Sidechick pretends to be sex doll after being caught...bullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
4 Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after...bullet
5 President Oppong Weah Archbishop Duncan Williams anoints...bullet
6 Shocking Revelation Man locks up wife, son in hen coop for a yearbullet
7 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
8 Crime And Police Police launch hunt for 7 Kwabenya police...bullet
9 Video Female fans grab Davido's manhood while he...bullet
10 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of...bullet

Filla

Controversy It is "dangerous" to have sex between 12am and 3am - pastor warns
A picture shared by the Facebook user, Sampson Nwabueze.
Double Blessing Facebook user celebrates birth of multiple twins delivered by sisters
Kind Gesture Mr. IBRAH doles out $25,000 to save life of 10-year-old girl
An internet fraudster, Fidelis Iruedo was arrested for a scam involving the sum of £30,000.
Wire Wire 'Yahoo boy' nabbed in bank while trying to withdraw £30,000