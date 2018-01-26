Girl found dead in septic tank was reportedly killed by father

news

A teenage girl, Chiburuoma Boms, who was found dead in a septic tank in Rivers State, was reportedly killed by her father.

A Facebook user , Babaduks Ons confirmed that the deceased was thrown into the sewage system due to anger concerning her promiscuous lifestyle, which led her to contract an illness that lasted for seven months prior to her death.

It was also alleged that she was involved in incestual activities.

"Reports from her(The girl in the pic) Oro-Ibe family in Elekahia, Port-Harcourt, has it that her father in anger dragged, carried her from his house & threw her into the septic tank (soakaway), where she died.

"According to her dad, she brought shame and reproach to him, and his family and that he could not take it again.

Furthermore, he said she was unable to do anything by herself, including going to use the toilet, as a result of an illness which lasted for more than 7 months.

"The illness was believed to have been contracted through her promiscuity, including a committal of incest," a statement revealed.

The victim's corpse was discovered when state police visited her community on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

Police spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed that six persons have been arrested in connection to her death.

