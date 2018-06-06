Home > Filla >

Girl returns to parents after she died and was buried 2 years ago


Mystery! Girl comes back home to parents after she died and was buried 2 years ago

The girl simply identified as Winnie reportedly died after suffering an undisclosed illness. Her corpse was deposited in the morgue for some time and was subsequently buried.

Confusion and pandemonium erupted on Monday, June 4 at Masala town in Ndola, Zambia after a girl who died and was buried two years ago returned home to join her parents.

Two years after the burial when her parents and other family members had forgotten about her having mourned for some time, Winnie surprisingly resurfaced yesterday, claiming it was not her body that was interred, but a banana tree.

Reports say hundreds of residents converged at the Central Police station of Zambia to witness for themselves the mysterious ‘resurrection’ of the girl.

Her parents reportedly went to the police station with both her birth and death certificates to prove that she had really died and was buried at Mitingo cemetery

The police have reportedly ordered for a DNA examination to ascertain whether indeed it was Winnie that has returned home or not.

