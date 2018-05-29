Home > Filla >

Hair stylish arrested, detained because he looks too slim and feminine


Wonderful Hair stylish arrested and detained because he's too slim and resembles a female

The man, simply identified as Tosin claimed he was accosted by a certain police officer when he was on his way to work.

A hair stylist from Lagos in Nigeria has been left traumatised following his reported arrest and detention by some police officers who claimed to have suspected him to be a female and looked too slim.

The man, simply identified as Tosin on social media claimed he was accosted by a certain police officer when he was on his way to work.

He resorted to the social media to narrate how he was arrested by the said police officer and taken to the police station where he was told that his arrest was based on suspicion that he looked like a gay and was too slim.

The man further expressed shock about how he was placed in police cells at 9am until 4pm when he was finally discharged without any charge.

READ MORE: Uniformed police officer assaults woman after demanding to search her bag

After his release from the police cells the man has resorted to social media to demand justice.

He said: “THE MAN THAT ARRESTED ME… So this morning by 9am, I was on my way to style someone at Ogudu, I entered a public transport and was stopped by a guy at Ojota who asked me to introduce myself. I asked why and he said was a police. He then asked for my ID card and I showed him.

“Then he said I looked like a girl and that was it, he started yelling and calling me names and then took me and put me in their bus all the way from Ojota to IWAYA POLICE POST.

“I asked what my offence was, they said I look like GAY, INDECENT ACT and I’m too SLIM.

“I was locked up from 9am – 4pm before they released me. Please since when did been slim become an offence in LAGOS. I was unjustly maltreated today by the POLICE and I demand justice.” 

Nigeria has criminalized homosexuality, and offenders risk suffering stringent punishments including log prison terms.

