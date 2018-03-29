Home > Filla >

"He's marrying another lady who's 3 months pregnant for him"


2 Months After Breakup “He’s marrying another lady who’s 3 months pregnant for him” - Bitter lady

The lady is bitter apparently after the reality has dawned on her that she has lost the man to another woman, while she should have been the one he is getting married to.

A lady believed to be Nigerian is unhappy that her ex-boyfriend she broke up with just two months ago is getting married to another woman who is currently three months pregnant for him.

From the look of things, the lady is bitter after the reality has dawned on her that she has lost the man to another woman, while she should have been the one he is getting married to.

Sharing her feelings on Facebook, the lady identified as Shom Grace Mlumun Ward wrote:

“XO all men are scum. My ex is getting married. We broke up not up to three months and apparently his wife to b is three months pregnant. Chai I forgive him but it hurts. I have been crying in Hebrews. Shay I made it to semi finals. And he still has the throat to still blame me. Abeg house I want to attend his weeding ooo, but I don’t want to go n start crying.”

What actually embittered her more was the fact that she had just finished a sex video call with the ex-boyfriend at his request when he confirmed the bad news to her.

See below her WhatsApp chat with the guy:

