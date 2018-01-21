Home > Filla >

Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil on the run


18+ Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil on the run

The sextape was allegedly recorded by the headmaster and it’s been alleged this is not the first time he has recorded such a video sleeping with one of his pupils.

  • Published:
play Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil on the run
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Headmaster of Breman Edumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region, Robert Sepey, is said to be on the run after his sex tape surfaced online.

READ MORE: Man arrested for having sex with three cows

The video captured him having sex with a 16-year-old girl believed to be one of his pupils.

A news report by Accra-based 3news say the District Police Command and chiefs and people of the town are currently on the heels of Mr. Sepey over the alleged sex tape.

The sextape was allegedly recorded by the headmaster and it’s been alleged this is not the first time he has recorded such a video sleeping with one of his pupils.

It's unclear when the incident happened but the video leaked last weekend and has since gone viral.

In the video, which is fast going viral, Mr. Sepey is seen with the girl (name withheld) kneeling in front of him on a kitchen stool as he engages in the act.

The leaders and youth of Breman Edumanu have called for a mass transfer of all the teachers in the town because not just the headmaster, the teachers are also fond of sleeping with their pupil.

According to the residents, anytime they confront the headmaster with these accusations, he demands evidence and both him and his teachers deny ever indulging in that act.

READ MORE: 'Women who put on make-up will go to hell' – Evangelist

The youth are threatening to demonstrate if the authorities do not deal with the headmaster now that they have the proof that he keeps demanding.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shocker: 17-year old boy kills mum over missing memory card Shocker 17-year old boy kills mum over missing memory card
In India: Man arrested for having sex with three cows In India Man arrested for having sex with three cows
Salvation: 'Women who put on make-up will go to hell' – Evangelist Salvation 'Women who put on make-up will go to hell' – Evangelist
Sad Experience: Rescued Libya returnee narrates how friend's girlfriend was raped to death by Libyans Sad Experience Rescued Libya returnee narrates how friend's girlfriend was raped to death by Libyans
Heart Of Gold: Meet Tolulope Sangosanya, a woman who found life in the face of death (Documentary) Heart Of Gold Meet Tolulope Sangosanya, a woman who found life in the face of death (Documentary)
Relationship: Dated him for 6 years, had 7 abortions, paid his fees..next week he's marrying my best-friend Relationship Dated him for 6 years, had 7 abortions, paid his fees..next week he's marrying my best-friend

Recommended Videos

H&M: Mother of boy in H&M racist advert slams critics H&M Mother of boy in H&M racist advert slams critics
'Give me license to start weed farm' - Sports analyst pleads 'Give me license to start weed farm' - Sports analyst pleads
Health Alert: Rwanda urges Ghana to ban food imports from South Africa Health Alert Rwanda urges Ghana to ban food imports from South Africa



Top Articles

1 Tragic Driver causes fatal accident after attempting to forcibly kiss a...bullet
2 18+ Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil on the runbullet
3 Sad Thunder strikes two young lovers to deathbullet
4 Mystery Woman gives birth in a coffin 10 days after deathbullet
5 Relationship Dated him for 6 years, had 7 abortions, paid his...bullet
6 Photos Python and alligator caught in deadly fight on a golf...bullet
7 Salvation 'Women who put on make-up will go to hell' –...bullet
8 Devil Is A Liar Headmaster impregnates daughter, drinks...bullet
9 Sad Experience Rescued Libya returnee narrates how...bullet
10 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist...bullet

Related Articles

In India Man arrested for having sex with three cows
Salvation 'Women who put on make-up will go to hell' – Evangelist
Photos Python and alligator caught in deadly fight on a golf course
Bestiality Man arrested for having sex with 3 cows leading to the death of one
Mystery Woman gives birth in a coffin 10 days after death
Unbelievable Doctor in court seeking legalisation of female genital mutilation
Devil Is A Liar Headmaster impregnates daughter, drinks rat poison but survives
Barbaric 'Pregnant' woman burns step daughter for alleged bed wetting
Central Region Boy kills classmate with drawing board
Indiscipline Teachers boycott classes over shit bombing

Top Videos

1 Brave dog chases big crocodile back into the riverbullet
2 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
3 H&M Mother of boy in H&M racist advert slams criticsbullet
4 Ghanaian baby with rear "blue eyes" goes viralbullet
5 Hit or Miss Florence Obinim's 'guarantee boots' causes stir on...bullet
6 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her...bullet
7 Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours...bullet
8 Watch Jet Airways hostess is arrested for smuggling...bullet
9 Health Alert Rwanda urges Ghana to ban food imports from...bullet
10 Records World hairest girl resorts to shaving to...bullet

Filla

Video Small dog attacks big crocodile until it runs back into the river
Bestiality Man arrested for having sex with 3 cows leading to the death of one
Unbelievable Doctor in court seeking legalisation of female genital mutilation
Again? Police service exam papers leaked and in circulation on social media