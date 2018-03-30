Home > Filla >

“Hell Does Not Exist”– Pope Francis


The pope was interviewed by Eugenio Scalfari, a veteran Italian journalist and atheist who regularly muses about faith and religion, and enjoys access to the leader of the Catholic Church.

There is no hell where the souls of sinners suffer in eternity, Pope Francis was quoted as saying in an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica.

In the past, the veracity of quotes he attributed to the pope has been called into question, especially after the 93-year-old Scalfari admitted to never using a tape recorder during interviews.

After death, the souls of people who repent are pardoned by God and join in his contemplation, “but those who do not repent, and therefore cannot be pardoned, disappear,” Francis said.

“There is no hell where the souls of sinners suffer in eternity”, Pope Francis he told Eugenio Scalfari, a 93-year-old atheist philosopher during a conversation in the Vatican.

Francis said: “after death, the souls of people who repent are pardoned by God and join in his contemplation, “but those who do not repent, and therefore cannot be pardoned, disappear.”

“Hell does not exist – what exists is the disappearance of sinful souls,” he added.

 

 

 

