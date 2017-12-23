Home > Filla >

Horrific :  Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter


Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter

A woman said to be travelling to Koforidua has died leaving behind her two-year daughter and passengers devastated.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind daughter
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A commercial bus (Trotro) full of commuters have been left devastated after a woman suddenly fainted and died on the bus.

The unknown woman, who was travelling with her daughter from Assin Fosu in the Central Region to Takoradi, is said to have collapsed in the vehicle when she was attempting to buy sachet water.

READ MORE: Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being married to 50-year-old man

The deceased, according to reports, is in her late 30s and her daughter is two years old.

Her body has been  deposited at the Interbentil Teaching Hospital in Cape Coast.

Briefing the media on the incident, the Nyamoransa police Inspector, Liberty Kobla, indicated that, “the deceased left her daughter in the vehicle to use the bathroom and upon returning called a pure water seller to buy water, but before the seller could get to her, she  fainted and died on the spot.”

He continued: “the woman is dark in complexion and was carrying plantain in a sack.”

READ MORE:  Two preachers exchange blows, rip off each other's clothes over offertory

“The two-year-old girl she left behind is with the police, while efforts are being made to locate the family of the deceased.”

He also called on the public to help locate the family of the deceased.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sad: Police officer collapses in court during session Sad Police officer collapses in court during session
Nocturnal Emission: Ejaculating from your sleep is not actually 'juju' Nocturnal Emission Ejaculating from your sleep is not actually 'juju'
Public Affection: Teenagers dismissed from school for hugging Public Affection Teenagers dismissed from school for hugging
Tipoff: Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being married to 50-year-old man Tipoff Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being married to 50-year-old man
Extraordinary Determination: Woman writes college exam while in labour Extraordinary Determination Woman writes college exam while in labour
3 Troubles 1 God: Man jailed for raping a teacher, getting her pregnant and infecting her with Chlamydia 3 Troubles 1 God Man jailed for raping a teacher, getting her pregnant and infecting her with Chlamydia

Recommended Videos

Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year old man Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year old man
Pageantry: Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisers Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisers
Scary Traditions: Weird African traditions that would scare you Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare you



Top Articles

1 Video I have taste for people like musician EL- Ghanaian gay confessesbullet
2 Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughterbullet
3 Tipoff Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being married to...bullet
4 Frustration Woman 'without vagina' considers killing herselfbullet
5 3 Troubles 1 God Man jailed for raping a teacher, getting her...bullet
6 No Divorce Pastor ties bride and groom with rope to 'keep them...bullet
7 Incredible Would you believe this baby is '24 years old'?bullet
8 Interesting Two preachers exchange blows, rip off each...bullet
9 Queen Farcardi Meet the lady who pays girls to have live...bullet
10 Photos A Facebook slay queen has died mysteriously and...bullet

Related Articles

Public Affection Teenagers dismissed from school for hugging
Tipoff Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being married to 50-year-old man
Extraordinary Determination Woman writes college exam while in labour
3 Troubles 1 God Man jailed for raping a teacher, getting her pregnant and infecting her with Chlamydia
Incredible Would you believe this baby is '24 years old'?
Interesting Two preachers exchange blows, rip off each other's clothes over offertory
Frustration Woman 'without vagina' considers killing herself
No Divorce Pastor ties bride and groom with rope to 'keep them together forever'
Weird Police arrest and detain MPs for opposing a bill seeking to make Museveni rule Uganda for life
Animal Welfare RSPCA has initiated a search for owner of this dog for questioning

Top Videos

1 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
2 Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisersbullet
3 Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry...bullet
4 Counselor Lutterodt Removing your wife’s bra with two hands is a no nobullet
5 "I now pronounce you wife and wife" Two Ghanaian lesbians marry...bullet
6 Single and searching? Naija man who sleeps on money says he...bullet
7 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet
8 'One Corner' Patapaa involved in accident; knocks down two...bullet
9 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
10 Video Rev. Father resurrects a 3-week-old dead manbullet

Filla

Weird Police arrest and detain MPs for opposing a bill seeking to make Museveni rule Uganda for life
Animal Welfare RSPCA has initiated a search for owner of this dog for questioning
Thinking Outside The Box Two elderly men set to marry next year to avoid paying inheritance tax
Scarce 'Commodity' 'Poor' man marries 3 women at a time, two are blood sisters