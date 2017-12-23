Horrific :  Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter

news

A commercial bus (Trotro) full of commuters have been left devastated after a woman suddenly fainted and died on the bus.

The unknown woman, who was travelling with her daughter from Assin Fosu in the Central Region to Takoradi, is said to have collapsed in the vehicle when she was attempting to buy sachet water.

READ MORE: Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being married to 50-year-old man

The deceased, according to reports, is in her late 30s and her daughter is two years old.

Her body has been deposited at the Interbentil Teaching Hospital in Cape Coast.

Briefing the media on the incident, the Nyamoransa police Inspector, Liberty Kobla, indicated that, “the deceased left her daughter in the vehicle to use the bathroom and upon returning called a pure water seller to buy water, but before the seller could get to her, she fainted and died on the spot.”

He continued: “the woman is dark in complexion and was carrying plantain in a sack.”

READ MORE: Two preachers exchange blows, rip off each other's clothes over offertory

“The two-year-old girl she left behind is with the police, while efforts are being made to locate the family of the deceased.”

He also called on the public to help locate the family of the deceased.