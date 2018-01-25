Home > Filla >

Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing


Thief! Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing (Video)

An employer accused her housemaid of stealing from her over an eight-month period.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Lekki, Lagos, a housemaid was at the mercy of her boss lady who called her out for stealing from her apartment despite having access to many privileges.

A video shared on Instagram showed the help, Victoria Ogbu pacing about her employer's living room while asking to be pardoned.

The latter disclosed that she was caught after taking an amount of Dollar currency on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

She seemed disappointed by Ogbu's behaviour who confessed that she had been engaging in acts of stealing throughout the 8-month period under her employ.

"This is Victoria Ogbu. My househelp for the last 8 months. Paid well, works minimal hours, treated like a household member. Caught her today and she confessed with her own mouth. She has been steadily stealing personal effects and cash.

"Caught her today after she stole dollars from a well concealed place. And the most annoying thing is the way they start crying and begging once caught.

"This has been going on for months! You treat them well but they have no conscience and will happily rob you blind," Ogbu's boss wrote.

A housemaid reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of foreign currency from her boss. play Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing (YouTube)

 

ALSO READ: Police arrest man who stole and sold a child for N75,000

She advised more caution with housemaids when being considered for a job that requires them to be accommodated at their employer's home, especially one that has children living in it.

Having cameras installed to monitor events is not a bad idea according to Ogbu's boss.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Interesting: 90-year-old woman in primary school with her 7 grandchildren Interesting 90-year-old woman in primary school with her 7 grandchildren
Really? The first fake news was found in the Bible – Pope Francis Really? The first fake news was found in the Bible – Pope Francis
No Joke! Congo church heals members by a sip of beer No Joke! Congo church heals members by a sip of beer
Konji: Man rapes stolen hens to death Konji Man rapes stolen hens to death
Bestiality: Man promises to marry after being beaten for raping two hens to death Bestiality Man promises to marry after being beaten for raping two hens to death
Interesting: Family publish paid for obituary of pet hen in a newspaper Interesting Family publish paid for obituary of pet hen in a newspaper

Recommended Videos

Morality: Christians must not only listen to gospel music - Prophet Morality Christians must not only listen to gospel music - Prophet
Cool Innovation: This Ghanaian built a water based bicycle to help school kids Cool Innovation This Ghanaian built a water based bicycle to help school kids
Beautiful Scenery: Kumasi City Mall opens Ghana’s first watch-and-dine cinema Beautiful Scenery Kumasi City Mall opens Ghana’s first watch-and-dine cinema



Top Articles

1 Point Of Correction Girl in sex video is 20, parents aware of her sexual...bullet
2 Leaked Sex Tape Let it touch my heart, student tells headmaster in...bullet
3 Cruelty! Pig farmer reveals how he killed 49 prostitutes, ground the...bullet
4 18+ Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil on the runbullet
5 Revelation Sacked headmaster in leaked sex video was an S.U....bullet
6 Too Bad Wife pours hot water on lady for having anal sex with...bullet
7 Wrong Message Pastor’s wife mistakenly post nudes to...bullet
8 No Shame! Beer-loving prophet pictured kissing wife and...bullet
9 Corporal Punishment Headmaster and 3 other teachers...bullet
10 Video Pulse Ghana sold the headmaster’s kitchen stool...bullet

Related Articles

End Of Luck Lagos police arrest robbers who posed as law enforcement officers with fake guns
In Ogun State Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police
Heartless Father Policeman beats son to death for stealing N2000

Top Videos

1 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
2 Funny But Shocking Sidechick pretends to be sex doll after being...bullet
3 Video Female fans grab Davido's manhood while he performs on stagebullet
4 Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after...bullet
5 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
6 Ghanaian baby with rare "blue eyes" goes viralbullet
7 Records World hairest girl resorts to shaving to please husbandbullet
8 Brave dog chases big crocodile back into the riverbullet
9 Hit or Miss Florence Obinim's 'guarantee boots' causes...bullet
10 Watch Jet Airways hostess is arrested for smuggling...bullet

Filla

Incredible Drinking Gari is banned in Nigeria
The death of Chiburuoma Boms was reportedly facilitated by her relation.
Evil Men Teenage girl reportedly strangled to death by relation found in septic tank
Sex Tape ‘Kitchen stool’ sex position legendary - Prophet Kumchacha
The narrator received disapproving comments from his followers but he was without no regrets. (For Illustration)
Mother's Charm Mom checks into hospital to prevent son from marrying divorcee