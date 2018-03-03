Home > Filla >

Hungry elephant wonders into school canteen


Wildlife Hungry elephant wonders into school canteen

The mammal broke into the SMK Telupid school in the north-eastern Malaysian state of Sabah while the pupils and staff dived under tables as the elephant roam the halls.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A hungry elephant has reportedly invaded a school canteen in Malaysia in search of food.

READ MORE: Man who marries 2nd wife for a son, ends up getting 6 daughters

play

The mammal broke into the SMK Telupid school in the north-eastern Malaysian state of Sabah while the pupils and staff dived under tables as the elephant roam the halls.

It is unclear if the hungry elephant, filmed in the canteen, had something to eat before leaving.

Police chief V. Shivananthan confirmed the incident, according to the Daily Mail, and said the day before around ten pachyderms got into the grounds of his police station in the neighbouring district of Beluran.

play

Nobody was injured in either incident.

According to the Wildlife Rescue Unit vet Diana Ramirez, a small herd of elephants have been misbehaving around human settlements.

He said that four of the most aggressive elephants have been caught and that they will be relocated.

READ MORE: Doctors in trouble for splitting a wrong person's head for brain surgery

play

 

"We are still trying to capture more and get the herd away from humans," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Is She Real? This lady's body is getting men serious crazy, but she is married Is She Real? This lady's body is getting men serious crazy, but she is married
Amazing: This 500-year-old tree helps people find life partners, over 100 currently married Amazing This 500-year-old tree helps people find life partners, over 100 currently married
Bloody mistake: Doctors in trouble for splitting a wrong person's head for brain surgery Bloody mistake Doctors in trouble for splitting a wrong person's head for brain surgery
True Love: Plus-sized woman and slim husband bring social media to a standstill True Love Plus-sized woman and slim husband bring social media to a standstill
Destiny? Man who marries 2nd wife for a son, ends up getting 6 daughters Destiny? Man who marries 2nd wife for a son, ends up getting 6 daughters
'Part-time Job': Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robber 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robber

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Man Mistakenly Shoots Groom To Death During Wedding Celebration Pulse Filla Man Mistakenly Shoots Groom To Death During Wedding Celebration
Pulse Buzz App: How To Use The Mobile App Pulse Buzz App How To Use The Mobile App
Pulse Buzz App: Full Hype Video Pulse Buzz App Full Hype Video



Top Articles

1 Well Endowed Condoms from China are too small for us –Zimbabwean men crybullet
2 Is She Real? This lady's body is getting men serious crazy, but she is...bullet
3 Overexcitement Wedding guest mistakenly shoots groom to death during...bullet
4 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to...bullet
5 Just To Feel Good Woman confesses that “I have had sex with...bullet
6 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as...bullet
7 Bloody Student stabs girlfriend to death after suspecting...bullet
8 Mind Blowing I cooked stew with my ‘shit’ to retaliate my...bullet
9 Yahoo Plus Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money ritualsbullet
10 Jealousy? Impotent man consents to wife’s sex with...bullet

Related Articles

Bloody mistake Doctors in trouble for splitting a wrong person's head for brain surgery
True Love Plus-sized woman and slim husband bring social media to a standstill
Destiny? Man who marries 2nd wife for a son, ends up getting 6 daughters
It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to save her life
Just To Feel Good Woman confesses that “I have had sex with three of my Uber drivers” 
Overexcitement Wedding guest mistakenly shoots groom to death during celebration
Insanity? Father and son arrested for raping little daughter in a gang rape style
Jealousy? Impotent man consents to wife’s sex with landlady’s son
Bestiality 26-year-old man marries sheep after he was caught having sex with the ewe
'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robber

Top Videos

1 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station, and a...bullet
2 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastorbullet
3 Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at weddingbullet
4 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
5 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another...bullet
6 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste into...bullet
7 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
8 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up...bullet
9 Video Parents conspire to fake their own death to make...bullet
10 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud...bullet

Filla

The abominable act was initiated in the absence of victim's mother.
Evil Family Father, young son jointly rape little daughter
Father and son rape little daughter in a gang rape style
Insanity? Father and son arrested for raping little daughter in a gang rape style
26-year-old man marries sheep after having sex with the ewe
Bestiality 26-year-old man marries sheep after he was caught having sex with the ewe
A woman, not pictured, reportedly admitted selling her newborn baby for N350,000, intended to be used to pay tuition fees for three other children.
Hardship Mom sells newborn baby to raise older kids