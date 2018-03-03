Hungry elephant wonders into school canteen

news

A hungry elephant has reportedly invaded a school canteen in Malaysia in search of food.

READ MORE: Man who marries 2nd wife for a son, ends up getting 6 daughters

The mammal broke into the SMK Telupid school in the north-eastern Malaysian state of Sabah while the pupils and staff dived under tables as the elephant roam the halls.

It is unclear if the hungry elephant, filmed in the canteen, had something to eat before leaving.

Police chief V. Shivananthan confirmed the incident, according to the Daily Mail, and said the day before around ten pachyderms got into the grounds of his police station in the neighbouring district of Beluran.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

According to the Wildlife Rescue Unit vet Diana Ramirez, a small herd of elephants have been misbehaving around human settlements.

He said that four of the most aggressive elephants have been caught and that they will be relocated.

READ MORE: Doctors in trouble for splitting a wrong person's head for brain surgery

"We are still trying to capture more and get the herd away from humans," he added.