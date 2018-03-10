news

A man has bathed his sleeping wife in acid for giving birth to a baby girl.

According to the reports, the culprit identified as Siraj Biwi, 32, carried out the shocking act on International Women’s Day, March 9, after his wife, Farah Biwi, 25, gave birth to a baby girl in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Farah reportedly suffered burns to her face, hands and stomach as a result of the incident.

According to the reports, the couple has been married for eight years and share two daughters.

The police are reportedly searching Siraj who has been on the run since he carried out the dastardly act, in hopes of arresting him on charges of voluntarily causing grievous harm.

Instablog9ja reports that Farah is presently receiving treatment in the hospital following the attack reportedly motivated by her ‘failure’ to produce a male child and fulfil her dowry.

Farah's case is sadly, one in countless others as domestic violence continues to be a menace in marriages all over the world.

In a similar occurrence, another Indian woman had her face bathed with acid by her husband after a fight between them over her dowry.

The young woman identified as Jesmin Akter, 23, was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with severe burns to the whole of her face and scalp as well as other parts of her body.

According to Mail online, Ms Akter is one of 1847 women who have according to statistics, been the victim of acid attack in Bangladesh between 1999 and 2015.

In 2015, Bangladesh National Women Lawyer Association, revealed that violence over dowry and incidents of stalking was on a rise resulting in the killing of 1,847 women and girls with another 301 committing suicide.