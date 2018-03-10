Home > Filla >

Man douses wife with acid for having another baby girl


Devil Incarnate Man desperate for male child bathes wife in acid for having girls

The culprit identified as Siraj Biwi, carried out the shocking act on International Women’s Day, March 9, after his wife, Farah Biwi, delivered a baby girl in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Husband bathes wife in acid for having another baby girl play

Husband bathes wife in acid for having another baby girl

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A man has bathed his sleeping wife in acid for giving birth to a baby girl.

According to the reports, the culprit identified as Siraj Biwi, 32, carried out the shocking act on International Women’s Day, March 9, after his wife, Farah Biwi, 25, gave birth to a baby girl in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: 25-yr-old woman bathed with acid for accepting a marriage proposal

Husband bathes wife in acid for having another baby girl play

Husband bathes wife in acid for having another baby girl

(instagram)

 

Farah reportedly suffered burns to her face, hands and stomach as a result of the incident.

According to the reports, the couple has been married for eight years and share two daughters.

The police are reportedly searching Siraj who has been on the run since he carried out the dastardly act, in hopes of arresting him on charges of voluntarily causing grievous harm.

Instablog9ja reports that Farah is presently receiving treatment in the hospital following the attack reportedly motivated by her ‘failure’ to produce a male child and fulfil her dowry.

Woman's face bathed with acid by husband

Farah's case is sadly, one in countless others as domestic violence continues to be a menace in marriages all over the world.

Mrs Jesmin Akter play

Mrs Jesmin Akter bathed in acid by her husband

(misspetite)

 

In a similar occurrence, another Indian woman had her face bathed with acid by her husband after a fight between them over her dowry.

ALSO READ: Husband brutally assaults 6 months pregnant wife [Graphic photos/Video]

The young woman identified as Jesmin Akter, 23, was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with severe burns to the whole of her face and scalp as well as other parts of her body.

According to Mail online, Ms Akter is one of 1847 women who have according to statistics, been the victim of acid attack in Bangladesh between 1999 and 2015.

Mrs Jesmin Akter play

Mrs Jesmin Akter bathed in acid by her husband

(misspetite)

 

In 2015, Bangladesh National Women Lawyer Association, revealed that violence over dowry and incidents of stalking was on a rise resulting in the killing of 1,847 women and girls with another 301 committing suicide.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Central Region: 'Sakawa' boom in Assin Worakese terrifies chief Central Region 'Sakawa' boom in Assin Worakese terrifies chief
Everywhere We Go: 2 Nigerians nabbed with $500,000 worth of stolen goods in Atlanta Everywhere We Go 2 Nigerians nabbed with $500,000 worth of stolen goods in Atlanta
Really? Single actress says “I don’t like sex, d**k is dangerous” Really? Single actress says “I don’t like sex, d**k is dangerous”
Video: Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband did their operations Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband did their operations
Just 2 Months After Marriage: Wife sets husband's house ablaze for intending to give her rival Just 2 Months After Marriage Wife sets husband's house ablaze for intending to give her rival
Video: Church gives signed bank checks to all members Video Church gives signed bank checks to all members

Recommended Videos

Video: Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimes Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimes
Video: Church gives signed bank checks to all members Video Church gives signed bank checks to all members
Pulse Filla: Woman Burns Wedding Dress And Divorces Cheating Husband Pulse Filla Woman Burns Wedding Dress And Divorces Cheating Husband



Top Articles

1 'Warning'! ''Never ever take your wife to school, I repeat NEVER EVER" -...bullet
2 Inspiration Girl who sold pure water in the streets buys home in Canadabullet
3 Video "We conjure all kinds of semantics to get” you – Pastor...bullet
4 In Central Region Kwadwo Antwi in police grips after stealing from...bullet
5 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to drive...bullet
6 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband...bullet
7 Really? Man sells wife’s kidney to compensate himself for...bullet
8 Really? Single actress says “I don’t like sex, d**k is...bullet
9 Justification Married Pastor impregnates another woman,...bullet
10 Fraud Alhaji arrested for duping woman during...bullet

Related Articles

Jealous Rage Housewife empties acid on penis of husband who impregnated best friend
Celine Dookhran Murder Man who allegedly raped and slaughtered niece was inspired by dead serial killer
Bizarre 17-year-old boy admits acid attacks on 2-wheeled vehicle riders in London
Domestic Violence Man commits suicide after attacking wife with machete
Wicked World Acid attack leaves man blind in both eyes [Video]
Sleeping on the Job Two public officials sacked after they failed 'mental' test
Man's Not Broke Man proposes to girlfriend with 25 brand new iPhone X, arranged in the shape of love
Unconditional Love Acid attack victim finds man who is dying to marry her
Suicide 15-year-old boy kills himself over girlfriends
Brutal Acid Attack Fetish priest pours acid into 12-year-old girl's vagina

Top Videos

1 Video Woman opens plane's door midair saying “I am God"bullet
2 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed...bullet
3 Amazing 500-year-old tree helps people find life partnersbullet
4 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female...bullet
5 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to drive...bullet
6 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station,...bullet
7 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge...bullet
8 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste...bullet
9 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power -...bullet
10 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended...bullet

Filla

Pastor Mensa Otabil
Pray For Me I love you but don't 'disturb' my 2 am sleep with petty prayer requests – Otabil
Johnny Walker Let's talk about this 42km that teacher Kombian reportedly walks
14-year-old boy claims to have laid 20 eggs
Ubelievable 14-year-old boy claims to have laid 20 eggs
Woman sets wedding gown ablaze to end marriage
Extreme Woman sets wedding gown ablaze to signify end of marriage with cheating husband