Husbands 'renting' wives to tourist for commercial sex

Some Kenyan men are being compelled by poverty to give out their wives to tourists who visit the East African country to have sex with them for money.

The development came to light after some women admitted in an interview with Aljazeera that, having no other alternative, their husbands give consent to their prostitution.

Africafeeds.com quoted one of the women as saying: “My husband came home and asked me if I can act as his sister and take up the offer. After a few days of deliberation, I agreed.”

It is not as though the men are happy about letting their wives sleep with foreigners for money, but the poverty situation makes them wave their pride once food is coming to the table at the end of the unconventional encounter.

The woman who spoke to Aljazeera added that: “Life was tough for us. My husband’s unpredictable income was not enough and when he asked me to accept, I had no choice.”

Tourism is one of the biggest source of income for Kenya with millions of foreigners thronging the country to patronise their beaches and other interesting sites.

Figures from the Kenya Tourism Board suggest that the nation rakes about $100 million in tax revenues, but just as in other African countries most Kenyans struggle to earn a living.

As to whether measures will be put in place to curb prostitution, a local tourism officer, Anthony Mwamunga is reported as saying it is a hopeless situation that has gone out of hand.