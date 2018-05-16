news

A distressed woman is seeking to bow out of her marriage after several years of sexual, physical and emotional trauma at the hands of her husband who only make love to her when she begs for it.

The Nigerian woman who apparently does not know what is called orgasm said even after begging for sex, when the man eventually agrees to have it with her, she is hardly satisfied because he complains of fatigue.

Though the unnamed man is not ready to make love to his wife, he blatantly sleeps with other women within the vicinity including immediate neighbours and the woman has no say, because he is such a violent man who does not hesitate to beat her up.

The frustrated woman who is an indigene of Anambra state has obviously run out of endurance and has reportedly resorted to the humanitarian group Due Process Advocate, DPA for help as to how to divorce the husband.

The mother of five children told DPA: “I have to beg him before he make love to me. Sometimes he give me half chop and complain tiredness. I will endure because I am from poor family.”

See below a screenshots of the letter the frustrated woman addressed to the Due Process Advocate: